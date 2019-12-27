Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: ENJOY THE COLD WIND & RAIN LADS......  (Read 624 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 09:14:53 AM »
I WILL BE SAT IN THE CURRANT BUN TOMORRA FOR 2 WEEKS SUPPING SAN MIGUEL  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎😜😜😜👍

LOVE A BIT OF SUN ON ME BONES  👍😎🌞👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 355


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:04 AM »
Are you going to come back even redder?  :lids: mick
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 622



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:31:04 AM »
 mick
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:43:39 AM »
IVE JUST PACKED MY YELLOW RAY WINSTONE SEXY BEAST BUDGIE SMUGGLERS IN ME CASE  👍😎👍

BE AS BRONZE AS A FUCKING BERRY WHEN I GET BACK  👍🌞🌞🌞👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 355


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:51:37 AM »
Make sure you take plenty of sun screen  oleary
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 429


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:54:40 AM »
Enjoy Lids lad.



 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:03:41 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 09:54:40 AM
Enjoy Lids lad.



 :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:


CHEERS JOHNNY LAD   :like: :beer: :beer: :beer: :like:
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 2 878


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:31:22 AM »
where are you off to?
mingebag
Posts: 3 979



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:33:15 AM »
 :like: jammy cunt  :pope2:
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
monkeyman
Posts: 8 074


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:36:34 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:33:15 AM
:like: jammy cunt  :pope2:
YOU SAID IT WAS SHIT  lost
mingebag
Posts: 3 979



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:38:06 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:34 AM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:33:15 AM
:like: jammy cunt  :pope2:
YOU SAID IT WAS SHIT  lost
Did i 
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
monkeyman
Posts: 8 074


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:38:50 AM »
ENJOY IT LIDS AND POST SOME PICTURES  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 8 074


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:41:53 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:38:06 AM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:36:34 AM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:33:15 AM
:like: jammy cunt  :pope2:
YOU SAID IT WAS SHIT  lost
Did i 
SORRY MATE IT WAS MINGE WHO SAID IT  :meltdown:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:45:46 AM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 10:31:22 AM
where are you off to?



CALETA DE FUSTRA... FEURTEVENTURA  👍😎🌞🌞😎👍🍺🍺🍺
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
tunstall
Posts: 2 878


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:25:24 PM »
enjoy
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:31:02 PM »
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 12:25:24 PM
enjoy



👍🍺🍺🍺🍺👍
CHEERS FELLA
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 875


The ace face.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:46:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:14:53 AM
I WILL BE SAT IN THE CURRANT BUN TOMORRA FOR 2 WEEKS SUPPING SAN MIGUEL  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎😜😜😜👍

LOVE A BIT OF SUN ON ME BONES  👍😎🌞👍
watch out for those ivans working their ticket. mcl
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:56:11 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 12:46:38 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 09:14:53 AM
I WILL BE SAT IN THE CURRANT BUN TOMORRA FOR 2 WEEKS SUPPING SAN MIGUEL  👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎😜😜😜👍

LOVE A BIT OF SUN ON ME BONES  👍😎🌞👍
watch out for those ivans working their ticket. mcl

YOU NEVER SEE ANY IN THE CANARIES  👎

WHICH IS A BONUS 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Posts: 3 979



« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 01:18:58 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:45:46 AM
Quote from: tunstall on Yesterday at 10:31:22 AM
where are you off to?



CALETA DE FUSTRA... FEURTEVENTURA  👍😎🌞🌞😎👍🍺🍺🍺

Went a few years ago with my son and took his best mate  :like:
Lovely little bars near the boat jetties 🥩🍺
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Korky
Posts: 748


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM »
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM »
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella

AYE MATE 👍

COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍

THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍

CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS  👍🍺👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 622



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 01:47:52 PM »
HELLO 
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
ZombieTits
Posts: 489


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 01:48:38 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella

AYE MATE 👍

COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍

THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍

CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS  👍🍺👍

Think you would learn how to spell it then.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 081


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 01:50:05 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella

AYE MATE 👍

COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍

THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍

CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS  👍🍺👍




And you still cant spell Fuerteventura    :lids: :lids:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 081


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 01:50:35 PM »
 monkey Beat me to it



What a head the ball this grandad is  :lids:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
Posts: 489


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 01:52:47 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:35 PM
monkey Beat me to it



What a head the ball this grandad is  :lids:

Thick as mince. It's funny though.
CapsDave
Posts: 3 899


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 01:57:42 PM »
Ignore them Lids, I cant fault you, sometimes you cant beat a cheap and cheerful holiday, I did quite a few when I was a young apprentice  :beer:
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 081


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 01:58:15 PM »
 mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 680


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 02:06:22 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella

AYE MATE 👍

COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍

THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍

CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS  👍🍺👍




And you still cant spell Fuerteventura    :lids: :lids:

Or Coleta de Fuste

17 degrees next week there. 
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
monkeyman
Posts: 8 074


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 02:10:07 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:06:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella

AYE MATE 👍

COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍

THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍

CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS  👍🍺👍




And you still cant spell Fuerteventura    :lids: :lids:

Or Coleta de Fuste

17 degrees next week there. 
  lost
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 622



« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 02:51:22 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK...


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 03:11:58 PM »
HOW SAD DO THESE JEALOUS WANKERS SOUND ?

PICKING ON AN OLD MAN  👍

LOVE IT ME... MAKES EM LOOK THE CUNTS THEY ARE  👍

WHO GIVES A FUCK HOW ITS SPELT AS LONG AS THE SUN SHINES AND THE SAN MIGUEL IS COLD  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 03:15:56 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Yesterday at 02:06:22 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 01:50:05 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 01:44:19 PM
Quote from: Korky on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella

AYE MATE 👍

COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍

THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍

CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS  👍🍺👍




And you still cant spell Fuerteventura    :lids: :lids:

Or Coleta de Fuste

17 degrees next week there. 

22 TODAY  👍☀️☀️☀️👍

AND THE NEXT 14 DAYS ITS GONNA BE 20 PLUS  SOFTCOCK  😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
Online Online

Posts: 13 622



« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 04:17:28 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Priv
Posts: 1 288


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 04:18:49 PM »
It was supposed to be 22 when I was staying in Caleta de fuste last week but hit 26 on a few of the days
Enjoy bud.
ZombieTits
Posts: 489


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 04:25:48 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:11:58 PM
HOW SAD DO THESE JEALOUS WANKERS SOUND ?

PICKING ON AN OLD MAN  👍

LOVE IT ME... MAKES EM LOOK THE CUNTS THEY ARE  👍

WHO GIVES A FUCK HOW ITS SPELT AS LONG AS THE SUN SHINES AND THE SAN MIGUEL IS COLD  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Yes, as I sip a Stellenbosch Malbec after a days golf here in beautiful Paarl I am well jel of your cut price chavy all inclusive to a country you can't even spell.

Tragic old man.
El Capitan
Posts: 40 081


« Reply #36 on: Yesterday at 04:27:23 PM »
 mick
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
ZombieTits
Posts: 489


« Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 04:28:40 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Yesterday at 04:25:48 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 03:11:58 PM
HOW SAD DO THESE JEALOUS WANKERS SOUND ?

PICKING ON AN OLD MAN  👍

LOVE IT ME... MAKES EM LOOK THE CUNTS THEY ARE  👍

WHO GIVES A FUCK HOW ITS SPELT AS LONG AS THE SUN SHINES AND THE SAN MIGUEL IS COLD  😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Yes, as I sip a Stellenbosch Malbec after a days golf here in beautiful Paarl I am well jel of your cut price chavy all inclusive to a country you can't even spell.

Tragic old man.

That is red wine by the way - y'know that stuff you get out of a box with a tap on it in the cross.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 355


« Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 04:48:52 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:17:28 PM





 klins klins klins
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 351

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 05:21:33 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 04:18:49 PM
It was supposed to be 22 when I was staying in Caleta de fuste last week but hit 26 on a few of the days
Enjoy bud.

TOP MAN 👍🍻👍

IT DOES PISS ME OFF THOUGH IF YOU BOOK THE FIRST WEEK IN JAN FOR 2 WEEKS THE PRICE HALFS  👎

ALWAYS DEAR XMAS AND NEW YEAR  😠
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 622



« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 10:49:36 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:17:28 PM

                                                   V
            
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
