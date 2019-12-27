|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I WILL BE SAT IN THE CURRANT BUN TOMORRA FOR 2 WEEKS SUPPING SAN MIGUEL 👍🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🍺🌞🌞🌞😎😎😎😜😜😜👍
LOVE A BIT OF SUN ON ME BONES 👍😎🌞👍
watch out for those ivans working their ticket.
YOU NEVER SEE ANY IN THE CANARIES 👎
WHICH IS A BONUS 👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
AYE MATE 👍
COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍
THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍
CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS 👍🍺👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
ZombieTits
|
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
AYE MATE 👍
COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍
THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍
CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS 👍🍺👍
Think you would learn how to spell it then.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
El Capitan
|
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
AYE MATE 👍
COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍
THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍
CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS 👍🍺👍
And you still cant spell Fuerteventura
|
|
|
|
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
AYE MATE 👍
COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍
THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍
CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS 👍🍺👍
And you still cant spell Fuerteventura
Or Coleta de Fuste
17 degrees next week there.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|
monkeyman
|
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
AYE MATE 👍
COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍
THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍
CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS 👍🍺👍
And you still cant spell Fuerteventura
Or Coleta de Fuste
17 degrees next week there.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Love Costa Calletta. Had a few holidays there at the Broncemar when the kids were little. Is Fado Rock still open?
Enjoy your winter break fella
AYE MATE 👍
COSTA CALLETTA IS ANOTHER NAME FOR CALETA DE FUSTRA 👍
THE BRONCEMAR IS A GOOD HOTEL 👍
CHEERS FELLA LOVE THE PLACE... BEEN 3 TIMES OVER XMAS AND NEW YEAR IN LAST 5 YEARS 👍🍺👍
And you still cant spell Fuerteventura
Or Coleta de Fuste
17 degrees next week there.
22 TODAY 👍☀️☀️☀️👍
AND THE NEXT 14 DAYS ITS GONNA BE 20 PLUS SOFTCOCK 😂😂😂😂😂
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
It was supposed to be 22 when I was staying in Caleta de fuste last week but hit 26 on a few of the days
Enjoy bud.
TOP MAN 👍🍻👍
IT DOES PISS ME OFF THOUGH IF YOU BOOK THE FIRST WEEK IN JAN FOR 2 WEEKS THE PRICE HALFS 👎
ALWAYS DEAR XMAS AND NEW YEAR 😠
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|