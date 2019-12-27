Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 27, 2019, 12:46:53 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
GREENWOOD !!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: GREENWOOD !!! (Read 52 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 603
GREENWOOD !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:49:02 PM »
YER CAN TELL BY THIS CLIP THAT HE WASN'T LOOKING TWO GRAND.
I THINK HE WAS NEGLECTED AND MORE SHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE TO HELP HIM !!!
https://youtu.be/cEoUchPa8Eo
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 044
Re: GREENWOOD !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:08:11 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:49:02 PM
YER CAN TELL BY THIS CLIP THAT HE WASN'T LOOKING TWO GRAND.
I THINK HE WAS NEGLECTED AND MORE SHOULD HAVE BEEN DONE TO HELP HIM !!!
https://youtu.be/cEoUchPa8Eo
THAT WAS BRILLIANT TM I LOVED WATCHING THAT
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 603
Re: GREENWOOD !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:19:20 AM »
THANK YOU !!! WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE FOR CHRISTMAS ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 044
Re: GREENWOOD !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:31:56 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 12:19:20 AM
THANK YOU !!! WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE FOR CHRISTMAS ???
ITS OVER I ALREADY GOT IT SOCKS AND UNDERCRACKERS
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...