Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 157



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 157Pack o cunts Re: Four wins « Reply #7 on: December 27, 2019, 12:01:35 PM » Quote from: Bud Wiser on December 27, 2019, 08:03:26 AM Woodgate has kept his head when many others (including me) had lost theirs - and deserves sole credit for every one of those four wins.



Yeah - you bedwetter you!



Yeah - you bedwetter you! Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018