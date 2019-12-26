Welcome,
December 29, 2019, 10:39:36 PM
Four wins
Topic: Four wins (Read 316 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 127
Four wins
December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 07:22:00 AM
Not big and not clever
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 07:46:00 AM
Only twelve points off the play offs.
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 08:03:26 AM
Woodgate has kept his head when many others (including me) had lost theirs - and deserves sole credit for every one of those four wins.
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 10:45:44 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 27, 2019, 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
HOPEFULLY LIDS PUTS A WEDGE ON WEST BROM
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 11:51:58 AM
Hopefully Sunday as Im travelling down to see it. One can only hope
Pack o cunts
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 12:01:35 PM
Quote from: Bud Wiser on December 27, 2019, 08:03:26 AM
Woodgate has kept his head when many others (including me) had lost theirs - and deserves sole credit for every one of those four wins.
Yeah - you bedwetter you!
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 01:02:28 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 27, 2019, 11:51:58 AM
Hopefully Sunday as Im travelling down to see it. One can only hope
TOP SUPPORTER
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 01:10:43 PM
Very kind, I was thinking more like TOP HALFWIT
The ace face.
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 01:31:11 PM
Quote from: Robbso on December 27, 2019, 11:51:58 AM
Hopefully Sunday as Im travelling down to see it. One can only hope
we should have got something out of the home game, i'll take a draw now.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 01:33:42 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Re: Four wins
December 27, 2019, 01:53:32 PM
Aww hes really upset you TM
Re: Four wins
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 27, 2019, 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
