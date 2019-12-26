Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 29, 2019, 10:39:36 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Four wins  (Read 316 times)
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 127


View Profile
« on: December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM »
On the bounce at home.

Bills quiet monkey
Logged
tunstall
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 885


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: December 27, 2019, 07:22:00 AM »
 :like:
Logged
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 311


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: December 27, 2019, 07:46:00 AM »
Only twelve points off the play offs.  charles
Logged
CoB scum
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 463

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: December 27, 2019, 08:03:26 AM »
Woodgate has kept his head when many others (including me) had lost theirs - and deserves sole credit for every one of those four wins.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 790



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: December 27, 2019, 10:42:29 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.

Bills quiet monkey
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 098


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: December 27, 2019, 10:45:44 AM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 27, 2019, 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.

Bills quiet monkey
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
HOPEFULLY LIDS PUTS A WEDGE ON WEST BROM  klins
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 127


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: December 27, 2019, 11:51:58 AM »
Hopefully Sunday as Im travelling down to see it. One can only hope :homer:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 157

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: December 27, 2019, 12:01:35 PM »
Quote from: Bud Wiser on December 27, 2019, 08:03:26 AM
Woodgate has kept his head when many others (including me) had lost theirs - and deserves sole credit for every one of those four wins.

Yeah - you bedwetter you!

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
monkeyman
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 098


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: December 27, 2019, 01:02:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 27, 2019, 11:51:58 AM
Hopefully Sunday as Im travelling down to see it. One can only hope :homer:
TOP SUPPORTER  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 127


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: December 27, 2019, 01:10:43 PM »
Very kind, I was thinking more like TOP HALFWIT monkey
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 23 884


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: December 27, 2019, 01:31:11 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on December 27, 2019, 11:51:58 AM
Hopefully Sunday as Im travelling down to see it. One can only hope :homer:
we should have got something out of the home game, i'll take a draw now. :jowo4:
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 646



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: December 27, 2019, 01:33:42 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 127


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: December 27, 2019, 01:53:32 PM »
Aww hes really upset you TM
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 790



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:54:05 PM »
Quote from: Jethro Tull on December 27, 2019, 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on December 26, 2019, 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.

Bills quiet monkey
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
:homer: :alastair: :jowo5: :like:
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 