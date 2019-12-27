Welcome,
December 27, 2019
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Four wins
Author
Topic: Four wins
Robbso
Posts: 14 075
Four wins
«
on:
Yesterday
Yesterday at 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
tunstall
Posts: 2 877
Re: Four wins
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 07:22:00 AM
PoliteDwarf
Posts: 9 310
Not big and not clever
Re: Four wins
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 07:46:00 AM
Only twelve points off the play offs.
CoB scum
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 455
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Four wins
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 08:03:26 AM
Woodgate has kept his head when many others (including me) had lost theirs - and deserves sole credit for every one of those four wins.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 784
Re: Four wins
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 050
Re: Four wins
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 10:45:44 AM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 10:42:29 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:28:44 PM
On the bounce at home.
Bills quiet
WHEN ARE WE GONNA WIN A FUCKING AWAY GAME.
HOPEFULLY LIDS PUTS A WEDGE ON WEST BROM
