December 26, 2019, 10:53:28 PM
WORZEL GUMMIDGE
Topic: WORZEL GUMMIDGE (Read 216 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 039
WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
on:
Today
at 07:48:15 PM
FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 319
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:52:05 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 07:48:15 PM
FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL
LEAVE MY MATE STEVE GÖLDBY ALONE WILL YA 👎
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 039
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:16:35 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 07:52:05 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 07:48:15 PM
FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL
LEAVE MY MATE STEVE GÖLDBY ALONE WILL YA 👎
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Teamboro
Offline
Posts: 1 088
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:31:08 PM
Nowt like the John Pertwe version which was brilliant remakes are shit at the best of times
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 601
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 08:36:55 PM
WHERE ARE YOU ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 782
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:56:54 PM
The original was shite as well.
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 039
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:16:21 PM
Quote from: Jethro Tull on
Today
at 08:56:54 PM
The original was shite as well.
WAS IT FUCK
IT WAS BRILLIANT
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 961
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:31:29 PM
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D5rq7G8HFlmc&ved=2ahUKEwisyK7Sk9TmAhVTlFwKHVD_ACsQsPgBMAN6BAgIEAU&sqi=2&usg=AOvVaw3K5AmihehlRjPoWYqQ6NqH
Shut up Tull you fucking prick
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 039
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:32:34 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 09:31:29 PM
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D5rq7G8HFlmc&ved=2ahUKEwisyK7Sk9TmAhVTlFwKHVD_ACsQsPgBMAN6BAgIEAU&sqi=2&usg=AOvVaw3K5AmihehlRjPoWYqQ6NqH
Shut up Tull you fucking prick
GREAT THAT CHEERS
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 961
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:35:22 PM
"Youve all heard the pigeon "
Classic
Enjoy Mr Monkey
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6a39uc&ved=2ahUKEwj4leOTldTmAhUCYsAKHUU9Ai8QwqsBMAF6BAgGEAQ&usg=AOvVaw1UaSDaaayp7b2PZvRuWoVo
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 09:36:55 PM by mingebag
»
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 039
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 09:41:14 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 09:35:22 PM
"Youve all heard the pigeon "
Classic
Enjoy Mr Monkey
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6a39uc&ved=2ahUKEwj4leOTldTmAhUCYsAKHUU9Ai8QwqsBMAF6BAgGEAQ&usg=AOvVaw1UaSDaaayp7b2PZvRuWoVo
FUCKING GREAT GONNA WATCH IT LATER THANKS
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 827
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 09:53:11 PM
THIS EPISODE WAS GOOD.
"AUNT SALLY GOBBLES UP WORZEL'S CHEESY CARROT"
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 039
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 09:59:15 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 09:53:11 PM
THIS EPISODE WAS GOOD.
"AUNT SALLY GOBBLES UP WORZEL'S CHEESY CARROT"
I REMEMBER THAT
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 961
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:02:40 PM
Una would of got a belly of mingebag man fat back in the day like
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 961
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 10:04:58 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 09:41:14 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 09:35:22 PM
"Youve all heard the pigeon "
Classic
Enjoy Mr Monkey
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6a39uc&ved=2ahUKEwj4leOTldTmAhUCYsAKHUU9Ai8QwqsBMAF6BAgGEAQ&usg=AOvVaw1UaSDaaayp7b2PZvRuWoVo
FUCKING GREAT GONNA WATCH IT LATER THANKS
Captain Beetroot
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 782
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 10:29:19 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 09:31:29 PM
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D5rq7G8HFlmc&ved=2ahUKEwisyK7Sk9TmAhVTlFwKHVD_ACsQsPgBMAN6BAgIEAU&sqi=2&usg=AOvVaw3K5AmihehlRjPoWYqQ6NqH
Shut up Tull you fucking prick
Fuck off daft cunt it was absolute garbage'
Go get "a cup o' tea & a slice o' cake".
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 961
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 10:49:39 PM
see what u did there
Loading...