monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 039





Posts: 8 039 WORZEL GUMMIDGE « on: Today at 07:48:15 PM » FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL Logged

Teamboro

Offline



Posts: 1 088







Posts: 1 088 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #3 on: Today at 08:31:08 PM » Nowt like the John Pertwe version which was brilliant remakes are shit at the best of times Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 601







TMPosts: 13 601 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:36:55 PM » WHERE ARE YOU ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Jethro Tull



Online



Posts: 9 782







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 782 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:56:54 PM » The original was shite as well. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 961







Posts: 3 961 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:31:29 PM » https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D5rq7G8HFlmc&ved=2ahUKEwisyK7Sk9TmAhVTlFwKHVD_ACsQsPgBMAN6BAgIEAU&sqi=2&usg=AOvVaw3K5AmihehlRjPoWYqQ6NqH



Shut up Tull you fucking prick Shut up Tull you fucking prick Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 961







Posts: 3 961 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #9 on: Today at 09:35:22 PM »



Classic



Enjoy Mr Monkey

https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x6a39uc&ved=2ahUKEwj4leOTldTmAhUCYsAKHUU9Ai8QwqsBMAF6BAgGEAQ&usg=AOvVaw1UaSDaaayp7b2PZvRuWoVo "Youve all heard the pigeon "ClassicEnjoy Mr Monkey « Last Edit: Today at 09:36:55 PM by mingebag » Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 827







Posts: 12 827 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #11 on: Today at 09:53:11 PM »



"AUNT SALLY GOBBLES UP WORZEL'S CHEESY CARROT"







THIS EPISODE WAS GOOD."AUNT SALLY GOBBLES UP WORZEL'S CHEESY CARROT" Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

mingebag

Online



Posts: 3 961







Posts: 3 961 Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:02:40 PM » Una would of got a belly of mingebag man fat back in the day like Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019