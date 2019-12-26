Welcome,
December 26, 2019, 08:54:25 PM
WORZEL GUMMIDGE
Author
Topic: WORZEL GUMMIDGE (Read 83 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 032
WORZEL GUMMIDGE
FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 319
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL
LEAVE MY MATE STEVE GÖLDBY ALONE WILL YA 👎
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 032
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
FUCKING SHITE NOWT LIKE THE ORIGINAL
LEAVE MY MATE STEVE GÖLDBY ALONE WILL YA 👎
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Teamboro
Posts: 1 088
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
Nowt like the John Pertwe version which was brilliant remakes are shit at the best of times
Tortured_Mind
Re: WORZEL GUMMIDGE
WHERE ARE YOU ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
