Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 27, 2019, 12:46:48 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Steady rumour
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Steady rumour (Read 422 times)
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 346
Steady rumour
«
on:
Yesterday
at 03:25:36 PM »
Britt assombalonga is going to Fulham
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 782
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:12:00 PM »
Good' get rid of the sluggish cunt.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 282
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:47 PM »
I so hope this is true, but why would Fulham want him?
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 716
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:25:13 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 05:00:47 PM
I so hope this is true, but why would Fulham want him?
Because he will score a shitload for them, like most strikers do for their new clubs when they leave Boro
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 967
UTB
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:57:58 PM »
Can't see it. Short in that dept so why get rid of a striker
If he goes it will be in the summer, and replaced with a worse dud.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 075
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 PM »
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 716
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:27 PM »
no, I made it up as a despairing moan
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 966
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 716
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 11:52:58 PM »
oh hang on - Brian Clough
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 716
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:21 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 11:52:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 075
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:56:03 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 11:52:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani
So not like most of the ones we let go
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 966
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 12:03:26 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:56:03 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 11:52:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani
So not like most of the ones we let go
MFC aka strikers graveyard
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 829
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 12:05:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Bamford
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...