December 27, 2019, 12:46:48 AM
Author Topic: Steady rumour  (Read 422 times)
RobShrugNichols
« on: Yesterday at 03:25:36 PM »
Britt assombalonga is going to Fulham  cry :ponce:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:12:00 PM »
Good' get rid of the sluggish cunt. :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:00:47 PM »
I so hope this is true, but why would Fulham want him? 
Gramsci
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:25:13 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:00:47 PM
I so hope this is true, but why would Fulham want him? 

Because he will score a shitload for them, like most strikers do for their new clubs when they leave Boro  rava
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 PM »
Can't see it. Short in that dept so why get rid of a striker  :pd: If he goes it will be in the summer, and replaced with a worse dud.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM »
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Gramsci
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:51:27 PM »
no, I made it up as a despairing moan  rava
mingebag
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani 
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:52:58 PM »
oh hang on - Brian Clough  mcl :bc:
Gramsci
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:53:21 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani 

 :jowo2:
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:56:03 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani 

So not like most of the ones we let go monkey
mingebag
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:03:26 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:56:03 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 11:52:44 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team
Stuani 

So not like most of the ones we let go monkey

MFC aka strikers graveyard  rava  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:05:12 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM
Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team

Bamford

 oleary
