RobShrugNichols

Posts: 346 Steady rumour « on: Yesterday at 03:25:36 PM » Britt assombalonga is going to Fulham Logged

Jethro Tull



We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 782 Re: Steady rumour « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:12:00 PM » Good' get rid of the sluggish cunt. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Steve Göldby



Mountain KingPosts: 9 282 Re: Steady rumour « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:00:47 PM » I so hope this is true, but why would Fulham want him? Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 7 716 Re: Steady rumour « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:25:13 PM » Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 05:00:47 PM

I so hope this is true, but why would Fulham want him?

Because he will score a shitload for them, like most strikers do for their new clubs when they leave Boro Because he will score a shitload for them, like most strikers do for their new clubs when they leave Boro Logged

RedSteel

Posts: 8 967UTB Re: Steady rumour « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:57:58 PM » If he goes it will be in the summer, and replaced with a worse dud. Can't see it. Short in that dept so why get rid of a strikerIf he goes it will be in the summer, and replaced with a worse dud. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 075 Re: Steady rumour « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:22:36 PM » Can any one tell me which striker we have let go whos scored loads of goals for a decent team Logged

Gramsci

Posts: 7 716 Re: Steady rumour « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:51:27 PM » no, I made it up as a despairing moan Logged