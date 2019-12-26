Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 26, 2019, 04:30:51 PM
Author Topic: Steady rumour  (Read 89 times)
RobShrugNichols
« on: Today at 03:25:36 PM »
Britt assombalonga is going to Fulham  cry :ponce:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:12:00 PM »
Good' get rid of the sluggish cunt. :like:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
