December 26, 2019, 04:30:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Steady rumour
Author
Topic: Steady rumour (Read 89 times)
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 344
Steady rumour
«
on:
Today
at 03:25:36 PM »
Britt assombalonga is going to Fulham
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 780
Re: Steady rumour
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:12:00 PM »
Good' get rid of the sluggish cunt.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
