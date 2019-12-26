Welcome,
Britt out - again
Author
Topic: Britt out - again (Read 174 times)
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 866
Britt out - again
«
on:
Today
at 03:04:56 PM »
Blow is this, fancied him for a couple today!
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 712
Re: Britt out - again
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:31:13 PM »
Keeping him out so he can be sold in Jan
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 872
The ace face.
Re: Britt out - again
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:52:28 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 03:31:13 PM
Keeping him out so he can be sold in Jan
yeah that works,
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Alberto Bongaloid
Online
Posts: 538
Re: Britt out - again
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:43:31 PM »
Hes still injured. He should never have played in that Leeds game. Bad decision.
Logged
Loading...