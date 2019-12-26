RedcarJJ



If you thought syria was complicated watch libya « on: Today at 01:46:51 PM » The most dangerous man of our time Erdogan. so many similarities to Hitler and playing US and NATO like a fiddle. A new era of US/UK appeasement to a very dangerous man. Research what's happening in Libya and Erdogan's ambitions to take over the Arab world