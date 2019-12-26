Welcome,
December 26, 2019, 02:05:50 PM
If you thought syria was complicated watch libya
Author
Topic: If you thought syria was complicated watch libya
RedcarJJ
If you thought syria was complicated watch libya
The most dangerous man of our time Erdogan. so many similarities to Hitler and playing US and NATO like a fiddle. A new era of US/UK appeasement to a very dangerous man. Research what's happening in Libya and Erdogan's ambitions to take over the Arab world
Chunts
