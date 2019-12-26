Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 26, 2019, 02:05:50 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: If you thought syria was complicated watch libya  (Read 22 times)
RedcarJJ
Chubby Chaser
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 535



View Profile
« on: Today at 01:46:51 PM »
The most dangerous man of our time Erdogan. so many similarities to Hitler and playing US and NATO like a fiddle. A new era of US/UK appeasement to a very dangerous man. Research what's happening in Libya and Erdogan's ambitions to take over the Arab world
Logged
Chunts
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 