LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 308



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 308I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... HEY MONKYMAN.? « on: Today at 12:01:06 PM » DO YOU RIDE A BIKE TO WORK ? 🤔



LIKE ALL THE OTHER SILLY CUNTS IN HOLLAND 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂



🚲🚲🚲🛴🛴🛴 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 026





Posts: 8 026 Re: HEY MONKYMAN.? « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:02:49 PM » NOT NOW I USE MY CAR GETTING TO OLD FOR THE PUSH BIKE AND ITS USUALLY ALWAYS WINDY Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 308



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 308I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY MONKYMAN.? « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:05:44 PM » Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:02:49 PM

NOT NOW I USE MY CAR GETTING TO OLD FOR THE PUSH BIKE AND ITS USUALLY ALWAYS WINDY



I BET YOU USED TOO LOOK LIKE SELWYN FROGGAT WHEN YOU WERE ON IT 😂😂😂😂😂🚲🚲🚲 I BET YOU USED TOO LOOK LIKE SELWYN FROGGAT WHEN YOU WERE ON IT 😂😂😂😂😂🚲🚲🚲 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 308



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 308I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: HEY MONKYMAN.? « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:07:01 PM » HAVE YOU GOT ONE OF THEM DAFT OPEL CARS ?



🤔 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 598







TMPosts: 13 598 Re: HEY MONKYMAN.? « Reply #4 on: Today at 12:22:21 PM » WERE YOU PRETENDING TO BE OTHERWISE ENGAGED YESTERDAY !!! ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 598







TMPosts: 13 598 Re: HEY MONKYMAN.? « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:25:10 PM » MONKY !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats