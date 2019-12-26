Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: ONE GAME ONE PUNT  (Read 124 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 11:53:05 AM »
ON LEICESTER TO BEAT LIVERPOOL TONIGHT A NICE PRICE
SHOULD BE A CRACKING GAME 
calamity
« Reply #1 on: Today at 11:54:12 AM »
2 draws - Leicester v Liverpool and wolves v city
monkeyman
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:59:47 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:54:12 AM
2 draws - Leicester v Liverpool and wolves v city
NOT A BAD BET  :like: WILL BE CLOSE
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:04:26 PM »
YIDS
MAN UTD
EVERTON
RANGERS
👍💷💷💷💷👍
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:05:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:04:26 PM
YIDS
MAN UTD
EVERTON
RANGERS
👍💷💷💷💷👍
  klins
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:14:36 PM »
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford

SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP  👍
calamity
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:30:34 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 11:59:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:54:12 AM
2 draws - Leicester v Liverpool and wolves v city
NOT A BAD BET  :like: WILL BE CLOSE

Decent odds for the double
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #8 on: Today at 12:32:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:16:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford

SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP  👍

No chance - Big Nige is unbeatable and will kick fuck out of everyone.  :chrisk:
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:48:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:32:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:16:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford

SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP  👍

No chance - Big Nige is unbeatable and will kick fuck out of everyone.  :chrisk:
I THINK WATFORD HAVE A BIG CHANCE  :like:
mingebag
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:13:04 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:48:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:32:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 12:16:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Today at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford

SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP  👍

No chance - Big Nige is unbeatable and will kick fuck out of everyone.  :chrisk:
I THINK WATFORD HAVE A BIG CHANCE  :like:
Big Nige has steadied the ship, big strong team knocking the ball around well  :like:
Robbso
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:30:18 PM »
Just had Boro to win 2-1.  :homer:
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:35:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:30:18 PM
Just had Boro to win 2-1.  :homer:
GOOD LUCK  :like:
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #13 on: Today at 01:36:23 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 01:30:18 PM
Just had Boro to win 2-1.  :homer:
I hope  :lids: has backed the terriers, :chrisk:
boz said mogga was on about going, but that was when he thought there was a free ticket.... monkey
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 01:45:53 PM »
 monkey

Nowt fucking changes
