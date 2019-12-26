Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 26, 2019, 02:05:39 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ONE GAME ONE PUNT
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: ONE GAME ONE PUNT (Read 124 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 026
ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
on:
Today
at 11:53:05 AM »
ON LEICESTER TO BEAT LIVERPOOL TONIGHT A NICE PRICE
SHOULD BE A CRACKING GAME
Logged
calamity
Online
Posts: 7 964
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:54:12 AM »
2 draws - Leicester v Liverpool and wolves v city
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 026
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:59:47 AM »
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 11:54:12 AM
2 draws - Leicester v Liverpool and wolves v city
NOT A BAD BET
WILL BE CLOSE
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 308
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:04:26 PM »
YIDS
MAN UTD
EVERTON
RANGERS
👍💷💷💷💷👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 026
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:05:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:04:26 PM
YIDS
MAN UTD
EVERTON
RANGERS
👍💷💷💷💷👍
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 280
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:14:36 PM »
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 308
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:16:06 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford
SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
Online
Posts: 7 964
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 12:30:34 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 11:59:47 AM
Quote from: calamity on
Today
at 11:54:12 AM
2 draws - Leicester v Liverpool and wolves v city
NOT A BAD BET
WILL BE CLOSE
Decent odds for the double
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 280
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 12:32:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:16:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford
SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP 👍
No chance - Big Nige is unbeatable and will kick fuck out of everyone.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 026
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 12:48:01 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:32:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:16:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford
SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP 👍
No chance - Big Nige is unbeatable and will kick fuck out of everyone.
I THINK WATFORD HAVE A BIG CHANCE
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 953
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:13:04 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 12:48:01 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:32:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 12:16:06 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Today
at 12:14:36 PM
Tottenham
Chelsea
Everton
Watford
SHEFF UTD WILL FUCK THAT BET UP 👍
No chance - Big Nige is unbeatable and will kick fuck out of everyone.
I THINK WATFORD HAVE A BIG CHANCE
Big Nige has steadied the ship, big strong team knocking the ball around well
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 070
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:30:18 PM »
Just had Boro to win 2-1.
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 026
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:35:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:30:18 PM
Just had Boro to win 2-1.
GOOD LUCK
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 869
The ace face.
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:36:23 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 01:30:18 PM
Just had Boro to win 2-1.
I hope
has backed the terriers,
boz said mogga was on about going, but that was when he thought there was a free ticket....
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 070
Re: ONE GAME ONE PUNT
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 01:45:53 PM »
Nowt fucking changes
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...