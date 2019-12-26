Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I SEE NO SIGN OF MATTY  (Read 73 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 10:27:27 AM »
HE'S NOT POSTED FOR 2 DAYS 
I HOPE THE LAD IS OK  klins
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:31:34 AM »
Probably enjoying the holidays and family time.   mick
Logged
Wee_Willie
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:44 AM »
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:31:34 AM
Probably enjoying the holidays and family time.   mick

Does that include his other usernames  monkey
Logged
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:37:38 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:35:44 AM
Quote from: RedSteel on Today at 10:31:34 AM
Probably enjoying the holidays and family time.   mick

Does that include his other usernames  monkey

Probably, only a hand full of posts yesterday  :matty: mick
Logged
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:44:59 AM »
NO SIGN OF THE MONSTER ALSO  mcl
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:45:30 AM »
HE'S GOT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS THAN BEING ON HERE !!!   
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:49:42 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Today at 10:45:30 AM
HE'S GOT MORE IMPORTANT THINGS THAN BEING ON HERE !!!   
LIKE WHAT  lost
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:03:38 AM »
PERHAPS HE WENT FOR A MEET UP WITH  :lids:  AND CAME OFF SECOND BEST !!! ???    mick
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:16:29 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 10:44:59 AM
NO SIGN OF THE MONSTER ALSO  mcl

WHEN TWATTY GOES MISSING THE MONSTER GOES MISSING.... SAME POSTER  👎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
