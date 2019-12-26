Welcome,
December 26, 2019, 01:01:44 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Merry Christmas
Topic: Merry Christmas
BoroPE
Merry Christmas
From Seal sands. Anyone else working today ?
RedSteel
UTB
Re: Merry Christmas
Merry Xmas mate, have a good one when you finish shift
Robbso
Re: Merry Christmas
I feel for you, spent many a Christmas working. Enjoy it when you get home.
BoroPE
Re: Merry Christmas
Cheers Lads.
plazmuh
Re: Merry Christmas
Merry Christmas
Much Love
Plazmuh
plazmuh
Re: Merry Christmas
https://twitter.com/i/status/1209738044728696839
Much Love
Plazmuh
Skinz
Re: Merry Christmas
It's Christmas and you're on here???
Oh wait!...
Wee_Willie
Re: Merry Christmas
Merry Xmas
Just had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?
Always a thing in the 70s??
Squarewheelbike
Re: Merry Christmas
Got a rare three days off on the bounce, and loads of local pubs are open. Boom!
In the words of our lord Shaky, Merry Christmas Everyone!
Tortured_Mind
Re: Merry Christmas
THANKS. SAME TO YOU BORO PE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Minge
Superstar
Re: Merry Christmas
Shit how the shift has worked out matey , but try and have a good one anyway
mingebag
Re: Merry Christmas
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JkweTyrRTKw
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
