BoroPE

Posts: 2 088 Merry Christmas « on: Today at 08:16:25 AM » From Seal sands. Anyone else working today ?

RedSteel

Posts: 8 962UTB Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:13 AM » Merry Xmas mate, have a good one when you finish shift

Robbso

Posts: 14 063 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:47:57 AM » I feel for you, spent many a Christmas working. Enjoy it when you get home.

Skinz

Posts: 1 919 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:55 PM »





Oh wait!... It's Christmas and you're on here???Oh wait!... Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 7 887 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:08:15 PM »



Just had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?



Always a thing in the 70s?? Merry XmasJust had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?Always a thing in the 70s?? Logged

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 663 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:10:15 PM » Got a rare three days off on the bounce, and loads of local pubs are open. Boom!



In the words of our lord Shaky, Merry Christmas Everyone! Logged

Tortured_Mind



TMPosts: 13 580 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #9 on: Today at 08:18:04 PM » THANKS. SAME TO YOU BORO PE !!!