Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 25, 2019, 01:33:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Merry Christmas  (Read 134 times)
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 088


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:16:25 AM »
From Seal sands. Anyone else working today ?  rava
Logged
RedSteel
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 962

UTB


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:13 AM »
Merry Xmas mate, have a good one when you finish shift  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 062


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:47:57 AM »
I feel for you, spent many a Christmas working. Enjoy it when you get home. :like:
Logged
BoroPE
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 088


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:07:00 AM »
Cheers Lads.  :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 585


View Profile WWW
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:52:45 AM »
Merry Christmas

Much Love
Plazmuh
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 585


View Profile WWW
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:02:39 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1209738044728696839

Much Love
Plazmuh
Logged
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 918


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:55 PM »
It's Christmas and you're on here???


Oh wait!... 
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 887



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:08:15 PM »
Merry Xmas  :like:

Just had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?

Always a thing in the 70s??
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 663


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:10:15 PM »
Got a rare three days off on the bounce, and loads of local pubs are open. Boom!

In the words of our lord Shaky, Merry Christmas Everyone!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 