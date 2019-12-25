Welcome,
December 25, 2019, 01:33:18 PM
Merry Christmas
Author
Topic: Merry Christmas
BoroPE
Posts: 2 088
Merry Christmas
«
on:
Today
at 08:16:25 AM »
From Seal sands. Anyone else working today ?
RedSteel
Posts: 8 962
UTB
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:04:13 AM »
Merry Xmas mate, have a good one when you finish shift
Robbso
Posts: 14 062
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:47:57 AM »
I feel for you, spent many a Christmas working. Enjoy it when you get home.
BoroPE
Posts: 2 088
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:07:00 AM »
Cheers Lads.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 585
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:52:45 AM »
Merry Christmas
Much Love
Plazmuh
plazmuh
Posts: 13 585
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:02:39 PM »
https://twitter.com/i/status/1209738044728696839
Much Love
Plazmuh
Skinz
Posts: 1 918
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:04:55 PM »
It's Christmas and you're on here???
Oh wait!...
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 887
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 01:08:15 PM »
Merry Xmas
Just had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?
Always a thing in the 70s??
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 663
Re: Merry Christmas
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 01:10:15 PM »
Got a rare three days off on the bounce, and loads of local pubs are open. Boom!
In the words of our lord Shaky, Merry Christmas Everyone!
