Posts: 2 088 Merry Christmas « on: Today at 08:16:25 AM » From Seal sands. Anyone else working today ?

Posts: 8 962UTB Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:13 AM » Merry Xmas mate, have a good one when you finish shift

Posts: 14 062 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:47:57 AM » I feel for you, spent many a Christmas working. Enjoy it when you get home.

Posts: 1 918 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:04:55 PM »





Oh wait!... It's Christmas and you're on here???Oh wait!...

Posts: 7 887 Re: Merry Christmas « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:08:15 PM »



Just had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?



Merry XmasJust had a TM moment. Why dont we put Christmas cards on a series of lengths of horizontal string that drops into a shallow letter U on each wall, to show all the different card images?Always a thing in the 70s??