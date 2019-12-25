Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 25, 2019, 09:53:16 AM
Author Topic: Merry Christmas  (Read 31 times)
BoroPE
« on: Today at 08:16:25 AM »
From Seal sands. Anyone else working today ?  rava
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:04:13 AM »
Merry Xmas mate, have a good one when you finish shift  :like:
