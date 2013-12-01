Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 25, 2019
Topic: Your first drink of the day
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 886



« on: Yesterday at 05:17:33 PM »
Just made a delicious double G&T aperitif for me and Mrs W with ice and slice of lemon

Merry Christmas to you all
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 777



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:22:41 PM »
Cup o' tea in my hand at this very moment  :like:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 662


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:06:32 PM »
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 890



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:23:05 PM »
Sherry 30 mins ago. Feels like Christmas now.  :like:
Steboro
Posts: 3 053


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:29:28 PM »
About to try a Stella Artois - Midnight Brew. 
Robbso
Posts: 14 062


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:49:27 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 06:06:32 PM
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!

 :homer:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 277



« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:33:47 PM »
Dr Stellla Artois made what was supposed to be a cameo appearance an hour or so ago, but it now looks like he's landed a starring role. 

 :beer:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM »
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 815



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 815



« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:12:17 PM »
I'll kick of today's session with a nice Manhattan.

 
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 662


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:16:34 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

So you're starting with a soft drink?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 862


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:34:51 PM »
1.coffee
2.coffee
3.coffee
4.orange and lemonade.
just say no kids. rava
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
TOMORRA NIGHT  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:50:10 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:16:34 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

So you're starting with a soft drink?
  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 815



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
TOMORRA NIGHT  mcl



 mick
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 575



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 08:57:25 PM »
I HAVEN'T HAD ONE !!!    :steptoe:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:41:50 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:52:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:49:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
TOMORRA NIGHT  mcl



 mick
I LIKE THEM
Robbso
Posts: 14 062


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:02:16 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins

Stop spreading rumours.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Posts: 525

Fuck the pope


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:37:36 PM »
The blood of my victims
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:41:06 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:02:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins

Stop spreading rumours.
  :like:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 815



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:41:06 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:02:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins

Stop spreading rumours.
  :like:

 

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=138766.0

and...

Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on December 14, 2019, 09:29:36 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on December 14, 2019, 08:24:06 PM
I AM SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS DRINKING ICE COLD BEER
WITH THE HEATING FULL ON  jc :beer:



and...

Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2018, 09:50:35 PM
FUCKING STILL 30 DEGREES HERE
HITTING 35 TOMORRA
SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS DRINKING ICE COLD AMSTEL jc :beer:
LAST WEEK AT WORK BEFORE MY JOLLIES THANK FUCK  :chrisk:
ITS BEEN LIKE THIS FOR 2 MONTHS NO RAIN OR COOL WEATHER  :tp2:
HAVE TO START EARLY TOMORRA BECAUSE OF THE HEAT
EARLY FINISH LIKE  :mido:


 mcl

 
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:30:38 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 10:52:44 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 10:41:06 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:02:16 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins

Stop spreading rumours.
  :like:

 

http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=138766.0

and...

Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on December 14, 2019, 09:29:36 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on December 14, 2019, 08:24:06 PM
I AM SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS DRINKING ICE COLD BEER
WITH THE HEATING FULL ON  jc :beer:



and...

Quote from: monkeyman on July 23, 2018, 09:50:35 PM
FUCKING STILL 30 DEGREES HERE
HITTING 35 TOMORRA
SAT IN MY UNDERCRACKERS DRINKING ICE COLD AMSTEL jc :beer:
LAST WEEK AT WORK BEFORE MY JOLLIES THANK FUCK  :chrisk:
ITS BEEN LIKE THIS FOR 2 MONTHS NO RAIN OR COOL WEATHER  :tp2:
HAVE TO START EARLY TOMORRA BECAUSE OF THE HEAT
EARLY FINISH LIKE  :mido:


 mcl

 
YER SHOULD HAVE BEEN A DETECTIVE STOP FOLLOWING ME  :meltdown: lost
towz
Posts: 7 537


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:45:53 AM »
I cracked open a Paulaner weissbier at 07.00 Merry Christmas all 🎄
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 826


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #23 on: Today at 09:59:50 AM »
Cup of tea while walking the dogs round kirkleatham woods,
