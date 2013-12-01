Welcome,
December 24, 2019
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your first drink of the day
Author
Topic: Your first drink of the day
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 886
Your first drink of the day
«
on:
Today
at 05:17:33 PM
Just made a delicious double G&T aperitif for me and Mrs W with ice and slice of lemon
Merry Christmas to you all
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 777
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:22:41 PM
Cup o' tea in my hand at this very moment
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 662
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:06:32 PM
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 890
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:23:05 PM
Sherry 30 mins ago. Feels like Christmas now.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 053
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:29:28 PM
About to try a Stella Artois - Midnight Brew.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 061
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:49:27 PM
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 277
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:33:47 PM
Dr Stellla Artois made what was supposed to be a cameo appearance an hour or so ago, but it now looks like he's landed a starring role.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 007
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 813
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 08:11:40 PM
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 813
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 08:12:17 PM
I'll kick of today's session with a nice Manhattan.
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 662
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 08:16:34 PM
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 862
The ace face.
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 08:34:51 PM
1.coffee
2.coffee
3.coffee
4.orange and lemonade.
just say no kids.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 007
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 08:49:44 PM
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 007
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 08:50:10 PM
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 813
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 08:52:06 PM
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 574
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 08:57:25 PM
I HAVEN'T HAD ONE !!!
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 007
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 09:41:50 PM
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 061
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 10:02:16 PM
TeesvilleMonsoon
Online
Posts: 525
Fuck the pope
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 10:37:36 PM
The blood of my victims
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 007
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 10:41:06 PM
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 813
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 10:52:44 PM
