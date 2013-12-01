Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Your first drink of the day
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 886



Today at 05:17:33 PM
Just made a delicious double G&T aperitif for me and Mrs W with ice and slice of lemon

Merry Christmas to you all
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 777



Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:41 PM
Cup o' tea in my hand at this very moment  :like:
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 662


Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:32 PM
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 890



Reply #3 on: Today at 06:23:05 PM
Sherry 30 mins ago. Feels like Christmas now.  :like:
Steboro
Posts: 3 053


Reply #4 on: Today at 06:29:28 PM
About to try a Stella Artois - Midnight Brew. 
Robbso
Posts: 14 060


Reply #5 on: Today at 06:49:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:06:32 PM
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!

 :homer:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 277



Reply #6 on: Today at 07:33:47 PM
Dr Stellla Artois made what was supposed to be a cameo appearance an hour or so ago, but it now looks like he's landed a starring role. 

 :beer:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 005


Reply #7 on: Today at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 812



Reply #8 on: Today at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 812



Reply #9 on: Today at 08:12:17 PM
I'll kick of today's session with a nice Manhattan.

 
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 662


Reply #10 on: Today at 08:16:34 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

So you're starting with a soft drink?
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 862


The ace face.


Reply #11 on: Today at 08:34:51 PM
1.coffee
2.coffee
3.coffee
4.orange and lemonade.
just say no kids. rava
monkeyman
Posts: 8 005


Reply #12 on: Today at 08:49:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
TOMORRA NIGHT  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 8 005


Reply #13 on: Today at 08:50:10 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:16:34 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

So you're starting with a soft drink?
  lost
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 812



Reply #14 on: Today at 08:52:06 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 08:49:44 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 08:11:40 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS  :beer: jc

Sat in just yer christmas undies no doubt.

 klins
TOMORRA NIGHT  mcl



 mick
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 572



Reply #15 on: Today at 08:57:25 PM
I HAVEN'T HAD ONE !!!    :steptoe:
