December 24, 2019, 07:55:31 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your first drink of the day
Author
Topic: Your first drink of the day (Read 118 times)
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 886
Your first drink of the day
«
on:
Today
at 05:17:33 PM
Just made a delicious double G&T aperitif for me and Mrs W with ice and slice of lemon
Merry Christmas to you all
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 777
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:22:41 PM
Cup o' tea in my hand at this very moment
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 659
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:06:32 PM
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 4 890
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:23:05 PM
Sherry 30 mins ago. Feels like Christmas now.
Steboro
Offline
Posts: 3 053
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:29:28 PM
About to try a Stella Artois - Midnight Brew.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 060
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:49:27 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Today
at 06:06:32 PM
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 277
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:33:47 PM
Dr Stellla Artois made what was supposed to be a cameo appearance an hour or so ago, but it now looks like he's landed a starring role.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 003
Re: Your first drink of the day
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:42:23 PM
GONNA SMASH A BOAT LOAD OF ICE COLD AMSTELL IN WHILE WATCHING A MOVIE
BEER ME BOYS
