December 24, 2019, 06:23:59 PM
Author Topic: Your first drink of the day  (Read 46 times)
Wee_Willie
« on: Today at 05:17:33 PM »
Just made a delicious double G&T aperitif for me and Mrs W with ice and slice of lemon

Merry Christmas to you all
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:22:41 PM »
Cup o' tea in my hand at this very moment  :like:
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:06:32 PM »
First drink of the day tomorrow will be a Peter Cook "heart starter". Bloody Mary heavy on the Worcestershire sauce!
Billy Balfour
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:23:05 PM »
Sherry 30 mins ago. Feels like Christmas now.  :like:
