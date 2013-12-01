Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I NEED A BEER  (Read 233 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« on: Yesterday at 05:09:25 PM »
 :meltdown: JUST FINISHED I WOULD LOVE TO BE IN BLIGHTY IN THE ALE HOUSE  :meltdown:
ITS FUCKING SHITE AT CHRIMBO IN HOLLAND  lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 293

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:11:32 PM »
😂😂😂

I'M ON ME 10TH PINT OF TADDIES  👍😜👍
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:11:32 PM
😂😂😂

I'M ON ME 10TH PINT OF TADDIES  👍😜👍
FUCKING HELL  :meltdown:
WHATS TADDIES 
Robbso
Posts: 14 063


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:16:25 PM »
Going for one now with missus and youngest son :beer:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 293

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:23:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:13:30 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:11:32 PM
😂😂😂

I'M ON ME 10TH PINT OF TADDIES  👍😜👍
FUCKING HELL  :meltdown:
WHATS TADDIES 

STRONG LAGER IN SAMMY SMITHS PUBS  👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍😜😂
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 815



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 PM »
LEAVE ME RIIIIIGHT OUT OF THIS!!!!









 
dutch gash
Posts: 138


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:59:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:09:25 PM
:meltdown: JUST FINISHED I WOULD LOVE TO BE IN BLIGHTY IN THE ALE HOUSE  :meltdown:
ITS FUCKING SHITE AT CHRIMBO IN HOLLAND  lost

I love a Cloggie Christmas...Been over here 22 years now,used to go home every Christmas till about 8-9 years ago
We had to persuade the landlady in me local to open my first Dutch Christmas now its a tradition for the few brits and the locals to go out at 12 ish
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009


« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:10:57 AM »
Quote from: dutch gash on Yesterday at 11:59:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:09:25 PM
:meltdown: JUST FINISHED I WOULD LOVE TO BE IN BLIGHTY IN THE ALE HOUSE  :meltdown:
ITS FUCKING SHITE AT CHRIMBO IN HOLLAND  lost

I love a Cloggie Christmas...Been over here 22 years now,used to go home every Christmas till about 8-9 years ago
We had to persuade the landlady in me local to open my first Dutch Christmas now its a tradition for the few brits and the locals to go out at 12 ish
WELL YOUR LUCKY BEEN HERE JUST AS LONG LIVED IN
LEIDEN , WALWIJK , TILBURG, EINDHOVEN NOW AND ITS NOT THE SAME AS BACK HOME NO BLACK FRIDAY AND NO PUBS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY BEFORE YER DINNER  :unlike:
Billy Balfour
Posts: 4 891



« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:34:54 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Today at 12:10:57 AM
Quote from: dutch gash on Yesterday at 11:59:30 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 05:09:25 PM
:meltdown: JUST FINISHED I WOULD LOVE TO BE IN BLIGHTY IN THE ALE HOUSE  :meltdown:
ITS FUCKING SHITE AT CHRIMBO IN HOLLAND  lost

I love a Cloggie Christmas...Been over here 22 years now,used to go home every Christmas till about 8-9 years ago
We had to persuade the landlady in me local to open my first Dutch Christmas now its a tradition for the few brits and the locals to go out at 12 ish
WELL YOUR LUCKY BEEN HERE JUST AS LONG LIVED IN
LEIDEN , WALWIJK , TILBURG, EINDHOVEN NOW AND ITS NOT THE SAME AS BACK HOME NO BLACK FRIDAY AND NO PUBS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY BEFORE YER DINNER  :unlike:



Spent a lovely run up to Xmas in haarlem in the 90s. Worked over there for 2 years. Haarlem was lovely  so was Amsterdam.  Came home for xmas though. It was fucking cold though, the canals froze up.  Think it was 95 or 96.
I seen with my own eyes -18 at schipol where i was working. Some lads seen it was down to -21. There was a temp and clock out side the plaza
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 827


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:14:25 PM »
A Christmas at home with the daughter, missus and mam.

Couldn't ask for more tbh.


Merry Coorsmas fuckers
