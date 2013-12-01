JUST FINISHED I WOULD LOVE TO BE IN BLIGHTY IN THE ALE HOUSE
ITS FUCKING SHITE AT CHRIMBO IN HOLLAND
I love a Cloggie Christmas...Been over here 22 years now,used to go home every Christmas till about 8-9 years ago
We had to persuade the landlady in me local to open my first Dutch Christmas now its a tradition for the few brits and the locals to go out at 12 ish
WELL YOUR LUCKY BEEN HERE JUST AS LONG LIVED IN
LEIDEN , WALWIJK , TILBURG, EINDHOVEN NOW AND ITS NOT THE SAME AS BACK HOME NO BLACK FRIDAY AND NO PUBS OPEN ON CHRISTMAS DAY BEFORE YER DINNER
Spent a lovely run up to Xmas in haarlem in the 90s. Worked over there for 2 years. Haarlem was lovely so was Amsterdam. Came home for xmas though. It was fucking cold though, the canals froze up. Think it was 95 or 96.
I seen with my own eyes -18 at schipol where i was working. Some lads seen it was down to -21. There was a temp and clock out side the plaza