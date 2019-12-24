Welcome,
December 24, 2019, 06:23:53 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
PETE BURNS R. I. P.
Author
Topic: PETE BURNS R. I. P. (Read 216 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
on:
Today
at 04:17:41 PM »
MATTY WILL BE GUTTED 😂😂😂👍😂😂😂
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 569
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:19:30 PM »
WHAT YOU ON ???
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 658
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:19:58 PM »
ITK!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:31:10 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 04:19:30 PM
WHAT YOU ON ???
TADDIES 👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
PROPER LOONEY JUICE 👍😂👍
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:33:05 PM »
HEY YOU DAFT CUNT TM?
IS HE DEAD OR ALIVE 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 001
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 04:43:32 PM »
HE DIED IN 2016
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 04:45:37 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:43:32 PM
HE DIED IN 2016
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
SO IS HE DEAD OR ALIVE 🤔
😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 001
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:59:45 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:45:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:43:32 PM
HE DIED IN 2016
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
SO IS HE DEAD OR ALIVE 🤔
😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
YER SHOULDN'T SAY THINGS LIKE THAT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:08:30 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:59:45 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Today
at 04:45:37 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Today
at 04:43:32 PM
HE DIED IN 2016
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
SO IS HE DEAD OR ALIVE 🤔
😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜😜
YER SHOULDN'T SAY THINGS LIKE THAT THIS TIME OF THE YEAR
YOU HAVE SPAN ME RIGHT ROUND WITH THAT COMMENT 👍
KEEP ME RIGHT OUT OF IT 👍
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 946
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 05:27:54 PM »
fish in a barrel Mr Trotsky
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 569
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 05:29:59 PM »
I THINK WE'VE BEEN SET UP HERE !!!
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 05:31:39 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Today
at 05:27:54 PM
fish in a barrel Mr Trotsky
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 05:33:08 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:29:59 PM
I THINK WE'VE BEEN SET UP HERE !!!
WHERE DOES THE WE'VE COME IN TO IT ?
ACCEPT YOU'RE OWN WRONG DOINGS 👍😂😂😂👍
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 569
Re: PETE BURNS R. I. P.
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 05:49:54 PM »
HAVE YOU GOT NOTHING BETTER TO DO ??? !!!
