December 28, 2019, 04:41:50 AM
KEEP THE FAITH...
CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
Topic: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! (Read 1088 times)
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
on:
December 24, 2019, 03:13:16 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
December 24, 2019, 03:17:41 PM
Logged
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 678
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
December 24, 2019, 03:28:52 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 24, 2019, 03:13:16 PM
Didn't realise they were mates
Have a good one boys
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
December 24, 2019, 03:29:59 PM
Q . . . THANK YOU !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
December 24, 2019, 03:33:03 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
December 24, 2019, 03:35:54 PM
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 351
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
December 24, 2019, 03:44:51 PM
YOU WILL BE GETTING IN TO SOAPY BUBBLE OFF DOUGAL 👍
HE HAS TOLD YOU ABOUT MENTIONING THE DARK SIDE 👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
December 24, 2019, 04:11:56 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
December 24, 2019, 05:37:10 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
December 24, 2019, 05:45:43 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
December 24, 2019, 09:56:18 PM
Logged
Micksgrill
Offline
Posts: 884
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
December 25, 2019, 01:25:48 AM
I see the silly fucker is trying to get justice for the 50 or so hooligans at derby. Didn't realise red rob is now aligning himself with that sort! But I guess he has to now have another campaign now that his beloved Corbyn is dead in the ditch.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 355
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
December 25, 2019, 03:45:12 AM
Logged
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 8 973
UTB
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
December 25, 2019, 09:06:10 AM
All the best TM
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 355
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
December 25, 2019, 10:43:28 AM
This may just be the thread of 2019
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #15 on:
December 25, 2019, 07:59:05 PM
THANK YOU VERY MUCH . . . THANK YOU !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #16 on:
December 25, 2019, 07:59:48 PM
Quote from: RedSteel on December 25, 2019, 09:06:10 AM
All the best TM
ALL THE BEST TO YOU TOO RED STEEL !!!
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 922
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #17 on:
December 25, 2019, 08:52:07 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #18 on:
December 25, 2019, 09:03:01 PM
Logged
Ural Quntz
Offline
Posts: 6 151
Pack o cunts
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #19 on:
December 25, 2019, 09:27:15 PM
Quote from: Skinz on December 25, 2019, 08:52:07 PM
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 355
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #20 on:
December 25, 2019, 10:50:46 PM
Quote from: Skinz on December 25, 2019, 08:52:07 PM
This is amazing
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #21 on:
December 25, 2019, 11:01:46 PM
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 3 979
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #22 on:
December 25, 2019, 11:06:07 PM
Bird flu off all that turkey
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #23 on:
December 25, 2019, 11:10:38 PM
«
Last Edit: December 26, 2019, 01:02:58 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 837
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #24 on:
December 25, 2019, 11:13:39 PM
Quote from: Skinz on December 25, 2019, 08:52:07 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #25 on:
December 25, 2019, 11:14:45 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #26 on:
December 26, 2019, 12:24:57 AM
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 355
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #27 on:
December 26, 2019, 08:45:06 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 25, 2019, 11:14:45 PM
Logged
Gingerpig
Offline
Posts: 500
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #28 on:
December 26, 2019, 10:23:24 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 25, 2019, 11:14:45 PM
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 890
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #29 on:
December 26, 2019, 10:36:48 AM
Quote from: Skinz on December 25, 2019, 08:52:07 PM
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 875
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #30 on:
December 26, 2019, 11:06:57 AM
Quote from: Skinz on December 25, 2019, 08:52:07 PM
would have been good but for the picture of the poor missing girl, how is that funny, expect it from rainman the boards retard,didn't think anyone else would do it.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #31 on:
December 26, 2019, 11:18:24 AM
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 351
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #32 on:
December 26, 2019, 11:19:38 AM
BAD FUCKING FORM MAKING A JOKE OUT OF A POOR KID THAT HAS PROBS BEEN KILLED BY A FUCKING LOW LIFE PEADO CUNT 👎
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 875
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #33 on:
December 26, 2019, 11:39:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 26, 2019, 11:19:38 AM
BAD FUCKING FORM MAKING A JOKE OUT OF A POOR KID THAT HAS PROBS BEEN KILLED BY A FUCKING LOW LIFE PEADO CUNT 👎
exactly my point Arry', rainman your stalker does it all the time, thought others on here would know better.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 082
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #34 on:
December 26, 2019, 11:47:36 AM
I agree, strange how some find a missing little girl amusing. The whole Fred West thing is bang out of order in my opinion but it seems to be fair game because he banned some lads and hes a lefty
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 13 623
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #35 on:
December 26, 2019, 12:23:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on December 26, 2019, 11:39:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 26, 2019, 11:19:38 AM
BAD FUCKING FORM MAKING A JOKE OUT OF A POOR KID THAT HAS PROBS BEEN KILLED BY A FUCKING LOW LIFE PEADO CUNT 👎
exactly my point Arry', rainman your stalker does it all the time, thought others on here would know better.
WHY HAVE A SNIDE AT ME WHEN IT'S NOT MY PICTURE ???
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 074
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #36 on:
December 26, 2019, 12:54:30 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 25, 2019, 11:10:38 PM
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 837
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #37 on:
December 26, 2019, 02:39:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 26, 2019, 11:19:38 AM
BAD FUCKING FORM MAKING A JOKE OUT OF A POOR KID THAT HAS PROBS BEEN KILLED BY A FUCKING LOW LIFE PEADO CUNT 👎
The parents did it.
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 922
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #38 on:
December 26, 2019, 09:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on December 26, 2019, 12:23:36 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on December 26, 2019, 11:39:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 26, 2019, 11:19:38 AM
BAD FUCKING FORM MAKING A JOKE OUT OF A POOR KID THAT HAS PROBS BEEN KILLED BY A FUCKING LOW LIFE PEADO CUNT 👎
exactly my point Arry', rainman your stalker does it all the time, thought others on here would know better.
WHY HAVE A SNIDE AT ME WHEN IT'S NOT MY PICTURE ???
Bad that one TM
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 922
Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!!
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 03:10:36 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on December 26, 2019, 11:39:37 AM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on December 26, 2019, 11:19:38 AM
BAD FUCKING FORM MAKING A JOKE OUT OF A POOR KID THAT HAS PROBS BEEN KILLED BY A FUCKING LOW LIFE PEADO CUNT 👎
exactly my point Arry', rainman your stalker does it all the time, thought others on here would know better.
It was a laugh soft cunt
Logged
