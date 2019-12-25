Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « on: Yesterday at 03:13:16 PM » « Last Edit: Yesterday at 03:28:46 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:17:41 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:29:59 PM » Q . . . THANK YOU !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:33:03 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:35:54 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 293



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 293I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:44:51 PM » YOU WILL BE GETTING IN TO SOAPY BUBBLE OFF DOUGAL 👍



HE HAS TOLD YOU ABOUT MENTIONING THE DARK SIDE 👍😂😂😂👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 04:11:56 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:37:10 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:45:43 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 579







TMPosts: 13 579 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Micksgrill

Online



Posts: 882





Posts: 882 Re: CHRISTMAS AIN`T CHRISTMAS WITHOUT ROB_FMTTM !!! « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:25:48 AM » I see the silly fucker is trying to get justice for the 50 or so hooligans at derby. Didn't realise red rob is now aligning himself with that sort! But I guess he has to now have another campaign now that his beloved Corbyn is dead in the ditch. Logged