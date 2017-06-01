Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 24, 2019, 07:55:21 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Poll
Question: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
Yes - 4 (40%)
I Don't Give A Fuck - 6 (60%)
Total Voters: 10

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?  (Read 145 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 297



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:09:56 PM »
       
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:10:36 PM »
 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 297



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:16:02 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 10:03:04 PM
The reason we have this rule is because it was requested by the majority some years back.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 911



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:24:38 PM »
I think its because swearing on the front page means many servers will block access for users
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:45:38 PM »
What, all twelve of us?



 








 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
PoliteDwarf
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 308


Not big and not clever


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 02:56:52 PM »
Yes, it worries me more than life itself.
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 809



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:04:17 PM »
I'm more bothered about some people claiming to have "official" threads.

Thread supremists.

 oleary
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 421


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:10:34 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:56:52 PM
Yes, it worries me more than life itself.



 charles
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 060


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:10:46 PM »
 monkey

Rate how much youre bothered.
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 297



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:37:23 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 02:24:38 PM
I think its because swearing on the front page means many servers will block access for users


       
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 297



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:48:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on Today at 02:56:52 PM
Yes, it worries me more than life itself.


monkey    monkey    monkey
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 277



View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 07:35:52 PM »
Jake is one of these lefty types who wants the referendums re-running until he agrees with the results...

 :basil:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 