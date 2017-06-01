Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 07:55:21 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
Poll
Question:
Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
Yes
4 (40%)
I Don't Give A Fuck
6 (60%)
Total Voters: 10
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles? (Read 145 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 297
Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
on:
Today
at 02:09:56 PM »
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:10:36 PM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 297
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:16:02 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 10:03:04 PM
The reason we have this rule is because it was requested by the majority some years back.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 3 911
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 02:24:38 PM »
I think its because swearing on the front page means many servers will block access for users
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 02:45:38 PM »
What, all twelve of us?
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
PoliteDwarf
Offline
Posts: 9 308
Not big and not clever
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 02:56:52 PM »
Yes, it worries me more than life itself.
Logged
CoB scum
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 809
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:04:17 PM »
I'm more bothered about some people claiming to have "official" threads.
Thread supremists.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 03:10:34 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 02:56:52 PM
Yes, it worries me more than life itself.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 060
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 03:10:46 PM »
Rate how much youre bothered.
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 297
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:37:23 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 02:24:38 PM
I think its because swearing on the front page means many servers will block access for users
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 297
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 06:48:10 PM »
Quote from: PoliteDwarf on
Today
at 02:56:52 PM
Yes, it worries me more than life itself.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 277
Re: Are You Bothered About Swearing In The Thread Titles?
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 07:35:52 PM »
Jake is one of these lefty types who wants the referendums re-running until he agrees with the results...
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...