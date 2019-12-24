Welcome,
December 24, 2019, 01:54:20 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
Author
Topic: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ??? (Read 29 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 552
ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
on:
Today
at 01:26:33 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 8 960
UTB
Re: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 01:45:34 PM »
I will be in an hours time
You going to the POOB today TM?
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 552
Re: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 01:51:24 PM »
MAY DO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 8 960
UTB
Re: ARE YOU IN THE POOB ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 01:53:19 PM »
Let us know when you're IN THE POOB
Logged
