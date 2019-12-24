Welcome,
December 24, 2019
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Another inbox from acko
Author
Topic: Another inbox from acko
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 337
Another inbox from acko
Today
at 11:59:19 AM »
Methinks I smell chicken
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 13 548
Re: Another inbox from acko
Today
at 12:01:47 PM »
AND HE ACCUSED ME OF SENDING INBOXES WHEN I DIDN'T. PEOPLE LIKE THIS THINK THAT ALL OTHER PEOPLE ARE THE SAME !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 279
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Another inbox from acko
Today
at 12:10:13 PM »
JUST LETTING YOU KNOW I WILL BE IN THE BRUNNIES AT 1 IF YOU OR ANY OTHER TROLL ON ERE FEELS LIKE THEY NEED A WORD WITH ME 👍👊👍
IM EASY TO SPOT AND EVERY CUNT KNOWS ME IN THERE IF YOU NEED POINTING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 337
Re: Another inbox from acko
Today
at 12:11:54 PM »
That face has been punched a few times
