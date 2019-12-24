Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 10:48:51 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boxing Day
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Boxing Day (Read 43 times)
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 048
Boxing Day
«
on:
Today
at 10:27:53 AM »
22000 tickets sold so far. Fucking queues again
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 3 907
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:31:00 AM »
Love boxing day, early start, mates back in the area, accy on, Match, King George Cup
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 048
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:34:05 AM »
Plus you have no chance of bumping into anyone from here
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 406
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:38:17 AM »
Boxing day shoot.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 853
The ace face.
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:39:53 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:38:17 AM
Boxing day shoot.
start down abadingdong rd.
(only joking peaceniks)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 406
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:41:26 AM »
I will be christening my new toy. Prezzie off Mrs. Thunder.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 853
The ace face.
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:44:54 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:41:26 AM
I will be christening my new toy. Prezzie off Mrs. Thunder.
johnny on commondale moor.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 048
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:45:03 AM »
I hope she got you plenty of lube johnny
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 406
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:45:40 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 853
The ace face.
Re: Boxing Day
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:48:21 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:45:40 AM
literally your Christmas box.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...