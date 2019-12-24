Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 24, 2019, 09:21:00 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: FAO the maroon balloon  (Read 34 times)
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 334


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:50:40 AM »
The old christmas eve bash today, I will be starting at the stainton Inn at 1200, I'll be in town for 1500 back to Isaacs again for a few, you coming in this time?  :ponce:
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 274

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:27 AM »
THE PHOTOS DONT LIE MATE... I WAS IN TOWN ANYWAY DOING SOME LAST MINUTE SHOPPING.... YOU CERTAINLY WERE NOT IN THERE WITH A RED AND BLACK CHECKED RALPH LAUREN SHIRT.... I CLOCKED EVERY CUNT IN THERE..... YOU HAD YA CHANCE AND BLEW IT  👎🐓🐓🐓👎

NOW  FUCKING DO ONE....
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 334


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:06:44 AM »
I was in there, and I will be in there today, Christmas jumper a cat in a Christmas hat  :ponce: your a fucking shithouse just like you were in the old days you fucking spastic 
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 274

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:19:43 AM »
 



 :wanker: :wanker:
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 