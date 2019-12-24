LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 274



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 274I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...

Re: FAO the maroon balloon « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:59:27 AM » THE PHOTOS DONT LIE MATE... I WAS IN TOWN ANYWAY DOING SOME LAST MINUTE SHOPPING.... YOU CERTAINLY WERE NOT IN THERE WITH A RED AND BLACK CHECKED RALPH LAUREN SHIRT.... I CLOCKED EVERY CUNT IN THERE..... YOU HAD YA CHANCE AND BLEW IT 👎🐓🐓🐓👎



NOW FUCKING DO ONE....