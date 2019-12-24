Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 09:20:54 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO the maroon balloon
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FAO the maroon balloon (Read 33 times)
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 334
FAO the maroon balloon
«
on:
Today
at 08:50:40 AM »
The old christmas eve bash today, I will be starting at the stainton Inn at 1200, I'll be in town for 1500 back to Isaacs again for a few, you coming in this time?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 274
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO the maroon balloon
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:59:27 AM »
THE PHOTOS DONT LIE MATE... I WAS IN TOWN ANYWAY DOING SOME LAST MINUTE SHOPPING.... YOU CERTAINLY WERE NOT IN THERE WITH A RED AND BLACK CHECKED RALPH LAUREN SHIRT.... I CLOCKED EVERY CUNT IN THERE..... YOU HAD YA CHANCE AND BLEW IT 👎🐓🐓🐓👎
NOW FUCKING DO ONE....
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 334
Re: FAO the maroon balloon
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:06:44 AM »
I was in there, and I will be in there today, Christmas jumper a cat in a Christmas hat
your a fucking shithouse just like you were in the old days you fucking spastic
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 274
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: FAO the maroon balloon
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:19:43 AM »
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...