Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #1 on: December 24, 2019, 09:44:29 AM »



Also, you're trying to draw comparison between occupation and a barbaric ideology. Northern Ireland can be brought to a relative compromise, where they can forgive and move on. ISIS terrorism and Islamic extremism according to the Qur'an, can't and never will. Try not calling people brain dead if you want to get your point across.Also, you're trying to draw comparison between occupation and a barbaric ideology. Northern Ireland can be brought to a relative compromise, where they can forgive and move on. ISIS terrorism and Islamic extremism according to the Qur'an, can't and never will. Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #2 on: December 24, 2019, 10:05:56 AM » Quote from: towz on December 24, 2019, 02:58:37 AM



https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271

For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"

(see how it works.) what point are you trying to make, is it about reconciliation, or that that you can have differences but still get along. Or are you saying corbyn et al were right in their behaviour during the eighties.Can you clarify, as red said, starting off calling people braindead is not the best way to open debate you Islamic loving cunt.(see how it works.) Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 3 912 Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #10 on: December 24, 2019, 10:29:00 AM » We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #11 on: December 24, 2019, 10:32:39 AM » Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.

That's the difference.

That's the difference. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #12 on: December 24, 2019, 10:37:58 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 24, 2019, 10:29:00 AM
We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.

Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast

And if your aunty had balls she'd be your uncle, easy to criticise "bad behaviour" when you're not getting petrol bombed or spit at. The army went in to prevent a civil war with all the resulting bloodshed it would have caused. Hindsight is always 20/20 vision.Inevitably conflict leads to peace when there is a stalemate, corbyn in the eighties wasn't involved with the peace process, it was political activism against the sitting govt of the day (who I fucking hated).Back channels had been open since the 70's, he wasn't involved at any stage. And if your aunty had balls she'd be your uncle, easy to criticise "bad behaviour" when you're not getting petrol bombed or spit at. The army went in to prevent a civil war with all the resulting bloodshed it would have caused. Hindsight is always 20/20 vision.Inevitably conflict leads to peace when there is a stalemate, corbyn in the eighties wasn't involved with the peace process, it was political activism against the sitting govt of the day (who I fucking hated).Back channels had been open since the 70's, he wasn't involved at any stage. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #13 on: December 24, 2019, 10:50:52 AM » The catholic community requested the help from the British government who sent in troops to protect them from the protestants, things seldom work as planned.

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #14 on: December 24, 2019, 11:56:26 AM » Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on December 24, 2019, 10:32:39 AM
Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.

That's the difference.

That's the difference.



Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.



Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists. Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #15 on: December 24, 2019, 12:08:10 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 24, 2019, 11:56:26 AM
Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.

That's the difference.



Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.



and that's why the lumpen proletariat disliked him,with his wishy-washy responses, go and tell the family of some young squaddie blown up or shot dead that he was as bad as the IRA or the UDA.He's the same with Hamas and Hezbollah, it's always the Israelis' that are at fault.The man is a glorified activist not a politician.



Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked heand that's why the lumpen proletariat disliked him,with his wishy-washy responses, go and tell the family of some young squaddie blown up or shot dead that he was as bad as the IRA or the UDA.He's the same with Hamas and Hezbollah, it's always the Israelis' that are at fault.The man is a glorified activist not a politician. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #16 on: December 24, 2019, 12:36:42 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 24, 2019, 10:29:00 AM
We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.

Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?



We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.

We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.



If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.







Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them. Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #17 on: December 24, 2019, 12:38:06 PM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 24, 2019, 11:56:26 AM
Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.

That's the difference.



Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.





Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.

It was overly fair. He chose to single out the bombers to support. Research it, I can't be arsed explaining it again. Happily he is now completely irrelevant, this nasty little cunt of a man who has been exposed for exactly what he is.

The best Christmas present is the embarrassingly huge arse-whipping handed to him and Labour. It was overly fair. He chose to single out the bombers to support. Research it, I can't be arsed explaining it again. Happily he is now completely irrelevant, this nasty little cunt of a man who has been exposed for exactly what he is.The best Christmas present is the embarrassingly huge arse-whipping handed to him and Labour. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #18 on: December 24, 2019, 01:02:05 PM » Crafty Corbyn knows his script well, but I'm sure if you digged deep enough he'd of wanted IRA members to be "honoured" just as his unashamed, shot caller John McDonnell did.

As mentioned above, theres a big significance between talking to terrorists & siding with them. Thankfully the 12/12/2019 electorate knew that too.

As mentioned above, theres a big significance between talking to terrorists & siding with them. Thankfully the 12/12/2019 electorate knew that too. Logged https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #19 on: December 24, 2019, 01:04:37 PM » I know servicemen past and present who couldnt or wouldnt in good conscience vote for him. That says a lot for me.

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #20 on: December 24, 2019, 01:42:00 PM » any decent interviewer could have asked him one easy question, we know you support the political struggle for a united Ireland, do you support the armed struggle. none of this I deplore all sides actions to weasel out off.

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #21 on: December 24, 2019, 02:29:31 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on December 24, 2019, 12:36:42 PM
Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?

We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.

We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.

If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?



We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.

We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.



If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.









Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x « Last Edit: December 24, 2019, 03:35:05 PM by MF(c) DOOM » Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #22 on: December 24, 2019, 03:49:07 PM » The usual suspects failed to grasp the concept as per. Anyway you can't help being brain dead. Merry Christmas MFC doom

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 10:16:15 AM » Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on December 24, 2019, 02:29:31 PM
Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?



We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.

We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.



If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.









Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x

TRANSLATION:



MFC DOOM: ive been out argued, out fought, defeated on fact, moral and principle, utterly defeated and now im going to disappear up my own arse in a cloud of ink pretending you dont exist and vacating the intellectual battlefield with my tail between my legs.... i will de- person you ..... i will now cry wank with Towz over the UK telling magic grandpa to sling his hook. 















TRANSLATION:MFC DOOM: ive been out argued, out fought, defeated on fact, moral and principle, utterly defeated and now im going to disappear up my own arse in a cloud of ink pretending you dont exist and vacating the intellectual battlefield with my tail between my legs.... i will de- person you ..... i will now cry wank with Towz over the UK telling magic grandpa to sling his hook.  Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 02:03:58 PM » Quote from: towz on December 24, 2019, 02:58:37 AM



https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271

For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"

I'm guessing towz didn't get that job in Madagascar and has gone back to his lefty/ Islamic/ anti British self. Towz...Corbyn was scum . Let's not forget that vile piece of filth attended a memorial in your beloved Tunisia to celebrate the live of a Palestinian terrorist who killed innocent people. Lest not forget such vile acts and simply could not condone such actions. I'm guessing towz didn't get that job in Madagascar and has gone back to his lefty/ Islamic/ anti British self. Towz...Corbyn was scum . Let's not forget that vile piece of filth attended a memorial in your beloved Tunisia to celebrate the live of a Palestinian terrorist who killed innocent people. Lest not forget such vile acts and simply could not condone such actions. Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 03:24:09 PM »
Hello mate We'll keep the red flag flying



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?



We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.

We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.



If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.









Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x

TRANSLATION:



MFC DOOM: ive been out argued, out fought, defeated on fact, moral and principle, utterly defeated and now im going to disappear up my own arse in a cloud of ink pretending you dont exist and vacating the intellectual battlefield with my tail between my legs.... i will de- person you ..... i will now cry wank with Towz over the UK telling magic grandpa to sling his hook. 

















TRANSLATION:MFC DOOM: ive been out argued, out fought, defeated on fact, moral and principle, utterly defeated and now im going to disappear up my own arse in a cloud of ink pretending you dont exist and vacating the intellectual battlefield with my tail between my legs.... i will de- person you ..... i will now cry wank with Towz over the UK telling magic grandpa to sling his hook. 

Hello mate We'll keep the red flag flying Hello mateWe'll keep the red flag flying Logged

Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:59:43 PM »
Hello mate We'll keep the red flag flying



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast



Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?



We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.

We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.



If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.









Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x

Trying to defend them lol. Mate, I stopped replying to you many years ago because you are a boring, repetitive and obtuse crank. Now I know its you I'll be doing the same again x

TRANSLATION:



MFC DOOM: ive been out argued, out fought, defeated on fact, moral and principle, utterly defeated and now im going to disappear up my own arse in a cloud of ink pretending you dont exist and vacating the intellectual battlefield with my tail between my legs.... i will de- person you ..... i will now cry wank with Towz over the UK telling magic grandpa to sling his hook. 

















TRANSLATION:MFC DOOM: ive been out argued, out fought, defeated on fact, moral and principle, utterly defeated and now im going to disappear up my own arse in a cloud of ink pretending you dont exist and vacating the intellectual battlefield with my tail between my legs.... i will de- person you ..... i will now cry wank with Towz over the UK telling magic grandpa to sling his hook. 

Hello mate We'll keep the red flag flying Hello mateWe'll keep the red flag flying Logged