|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.
Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast
Go on admit it, you wake up ashamed to be British don't you?
We're not perfect, far from it but we never stooped so low as to blow up pubs with innocent men and women in them.
We didn't plan car bombs in Omagh killing pregnant women.
If the terrorist scum had stuck to attacking governmental and military targets your rhetoric might have had some weight but as the vile bastards murdered innocent people who had no say in the politics of Ireland you have no arguement and you're a scum bag for trying to defend them.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
TerryCochranesSocks
|
Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.
That's the difference.
Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.
It was overly fair. He chose to single out the bombers to support. Research it, I can't be arsed explaining it again. Happily he is now completely irrelevant, this nasty little cunt of a man who has been exposed for exactly what he is.
The best Christmas present is the embarrassingly huge arse-whipping handed to him and Labour.
|
|
|
|
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
|
|
|