Also, you're trying to draw comparison between occupation and a barbaric ideology. Northern Ireland can be brought to a relative compromise, where they can forgive and move on. ISIS terrorism and Islamic extremism according to the Qur'an, can't and never will. Try not calling people brain dead if you want to get your point across.Also, you're trying to draw comparison between occupation and a barbaric ideology. Northern Ireland can be brought to a relative compromise, where they can forgive and move on. ISIS terrorism and Islamic extremism according to the Qur'an, can't and never will. Logged

https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271

For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"

what point are you trying to make, is it about reconciliation, or that that you can have differences but still get along. Or are you saying corbyn et al were right in their behaviour during the eighties.Can you clarify, as red said, starting off calling people braindead is not the best way to open debate you Islamic loving cunt.(see how it works.)

Just kicking back at American spellings.

Posts: 3 908 Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #10 on: Today at 10:29:00 AM » We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.



Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast Logged

Posts: 6 677Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #11 on: Today at 10:32:39 AM » Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.

That's the difference.

Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast

And if your aunty had balls she'd be your uncle, easy to criticise "bad behaviour" when you're not getting petrol bombed or spit at. The army went in to prevent a civil war with all the resulting bloodshed it would have caused. Hindsight is always 20/20 vision.Inevitably conflict leads to peace when there is a stalemate, corbyn in the eighties wasn't involved with the peace process, it was political activism against the sitting govt of the day (who I fucking hated).Back channels had been open since the 70's, he wasn't involved at any stage. And if your aunty had balls she'd be your uncle, easy to criticise "bad behaviour" when you're not getting petrol bombed or spit at. The army went in to prevent a civil war with all the resulting bloodshed it would have caused. Hindsight is always 20/20 vision.Inevitably conflict leads to peace when there is a stalemate, corbyn in the eighties wasn't involved with the peace process, it was political activism against the sitting govt of the day (who I fucking hated).Back channels had been open since the 70's, he wasn't involved at any stage. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Posts: 14 049 Re: Two sides to every story « Reply #13 on: Today at 10:50:52 AM » The catholic community requested the help from the British government who sent in troops to protect them from the protestants, things seldom work as planned. Logged

Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.



Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists. Logged