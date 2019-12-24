Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 12:21:15 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Two sides to every story
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Two sides to every story (Read 243 times)
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 534
Two sides to every story
«
on:
Today
at 02:58:37 AM »
For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"
https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271
Logged
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 8 957
UTB
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:44:29 AM »
Try not calling people brain dead if you want to get your point across.
Also, you're trying to draw comparison between occupation and a barbaric ideology. Northern Ireland can be brought to a relative compromise, where they can forgive and move on. ISIS terrorism and Islamic extremism according to the Qur'an, can't and never will.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 856
The ace face.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:05:56 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 02:58:37 AM
For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"
https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271
what point are you trying to make, is it about reconciliation, or that that you can have differences but still get along. Or are you saying corbyn et al were right in their behaviour during the eighties.Can you clarify, as red said, starting off calling people braindead is not the best way to open debate you Islamic loving cunt.
(see how it works.)
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 409
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:11:34 AM »
The floor is yours Robbso lad.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 856
The ace face.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:14:59 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 10:11:34 AM
The floor is yours Robbso lad.
give him a chance, he's got two other threads to get on with yet.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 409
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:15:32 AM »
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 049
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:18:16 AM »
Have you two wanked yourselves out
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 677
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 10:19:12 AM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 02:58:37 AM
For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"
https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271
sympathi
s
ers
Merry Christmas.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
RedSteel
Online
Posts: 8 957
UTB
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 10:22:53 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:19:12 AM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 02:58:37 AM
For all the braindead on here banging on about "Terrorist sympathizers"
https://www.bbc.com/news/stories-50856271
sympathi
s
ers
Merry Christmas.
You trying to prove you aren't brain dead Terry
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 677
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:27:37 AM »
Just kicking back at American spellings.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 3 908
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 10:29:00 AM »
We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.
Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts" would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 677
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 10:32:39 AM »
Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.
That's the difference.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 856
The ace face.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 10:37:58 AM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 10:29:00 AM
We made an almighty mess in Northern Ireland. Our bad policy, bad behaviour and intransigence inflicted and unleashed misery on a great part of the world. Of all the things levelled at Corbyn the fact he engaged with Adams, McGuiness et al is something I have least problem with. If more politicians were prepared to speak and listen to them then the peace process might have happened a lot earlier and many lives saved. We all ended up talking to them anyway, the queen shook hands with them, Mo Mowlam hugged them and Ian Paisley and McGuinness laughed and giggled and slapped backs together liked best mates.
Northern Ireland is a great example of how bad policy and bad treatment can polarise and radicalise communities. The ones who like to spit insults like "Fenian Cunts"
would quite likely have been throwing stones at British soldiers had the been born in Derry or West Belfast
And if your aunty had balls she'd be your uncle, easy to criticise "bad behaviour" when you're not getting petrol bombed or spit at. The army went in to prevent a civil war with all the resulting bloodshed it would have caused. Hindsight is always 20/20 vision.Inevitably conflict leads to peace when there is a stalemate, corbyn in the eighties wasn't involved with the peace process, it was political activism against the sitting govt of the day (who I fucking hated).Back channels had been open since the 70's, he wasn't involved at any stage.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 049
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 10:50:52 AM »
The catholic community requested the help from the British government who sent in troops to protect them from the protestants, things seldom work as planned.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Online
Posts: 3 908
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 11:56:26 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:32:39 AM
Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.
That's the difference.
Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Online
Posts: 23 856
The ace face.
Re: Two sides to every story
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 12:08:10 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 11:56:26 AM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:32:39 AM
Corbyn didn't wait until all sides wanted to talk, he chose to support them at the same time they were still murdering British nationals. He sided with them (and others) against his own, whilst they bombed civilians.
That's the difference.
Nor sure that's a fair reflection. Corbyn has always supported the political goals of Irish republicanism but equally he has always condemned terror acts of the IRA. The problem to some is that when asked he
wouldn't single the IRA out, preferring to condemn all acts of murder and violence in northern ireland whether it was the by the army, the ira or the loyalists.
and that's why the lumpen proletariat disliked him,with his wishy-washy responses, go and tell the family of some young squaddie blown up or shot dead that he was as bad as the IRA or the UDA.He's the same with Hamas and Hezbollah, it's always the Israelis' that are at fault.The man is a glorified activist not a politician.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...