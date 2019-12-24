Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 07:43:44 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pigs in blankets crisps
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Pigs in blankets crisps (Read 108 times)
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 677
Pigs in blankets crisps
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:44 PM »
Has anyone tried them?
Our lass got some in today and their fucking rank
Not what I was expecting
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 541
Re: Pigs in blankets crisps
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:53 PM »
I THOUGHT THIS WAS ANOTHER POST ABOUT TOWERSY AT
FIRST
!!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
T_Bone
Offline
Posts: 1 677
Re: Pigs in blankets crisps
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:21:54 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 11:06:53 PM
I THOUGHT THIS WAS ANOTHER POST ABOUT TOWERSY AT
FIRST
!!!
Will I need to download a new app this year by the way or can I just click on
which I still have on my phone
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 541
Re: Pigs in blankets crisps
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:13:35 AM »
YES THAT SHOULD WORK FINE. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 541
Re: Pigs in blankets crisps
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:17:00 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
SmogOnTour
Offline
Posts: 1 546
Re: Pigs in blankets crisps
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:14:13 AM »
Were they these ones by any chance? Utterly disgusting.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...