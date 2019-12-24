Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 24, 2019, 07:43:44 AM
Pigs in blankets crisps
T_Bone
Posts: 1 677


Yesterday at 11:01:44 PM
Has anyone tried them? 

Our lass got some in today and their fucking rank  lost

Not what I was expecting  :unlike:
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 541



Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:06:53 PM
I THOUGHT THIS WAS ANOTHER POST ABOUT TOWERSY AT FIRST !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
T_Bone
Posts: 1 677


Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:21:54 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 11:06:53 PM
I THOUGHT THIS WAS ANOTHER POST ABOUT TOWERSY AT FIRST !!!

Will I need to download a new app this year by the way or can I just click on  :lids: which I still have on my phone 
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 541



Reply #3 on: Today at 12:13:35 AM
YES THAT SHOULD WORK FINE. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY PROBLEMS !!!   jc
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 541



Reply #4 on: Today at 12:17:00 AM
     

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
SmogOnTour
Posts: 1 546


Reply #5 on: Today at 06:14:13 AM
Were they these ones by any chance? Utterly disgusting.  rava
