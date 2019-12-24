mingebag

Blackburn v Wigan « on: Yesterday at 09:33:08 PM » Can someone remind me why we got shot of Downing

Re: Blackburn v Wigan « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 PM » THE FINAL SCORE 0-0 HE MUST OF MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE CRACKING RESULT FOR BLACKBURN AGAINST THE MIGHTY WIGAN

Re: Blackburn v Wigan « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:38:54 PM »



Why didnt you just say because he was fucking shite then