Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 12:08:04 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Blackburn v Wigan
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Blackburn v Wigan (Read 72 times)
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 944
Blackburn v Wigan
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:33:08 PM »
Can someone remind me why we got shot of Downing
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 7 997
Re: Blackburn v Wigan
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:56 PM »
THE FINAL SCORE 0-0 HE MUST OF MADE A BIG DIFFERENCE CRACKING RESULT FOR BLACKBURN AGAINST THE MIGHTY WIGAN
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 944
Re: Blackburn v Wigan
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:38:54 PM »
Why didnt you just say because he was fucking shite then
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 538
Re: Blackburn v Wigan
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:51:03 PM »
STOKE BOTTOM - WHO'D HAVE THOUGHT IT ???
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...