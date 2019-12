RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 329





Posts: 329 In Isaacs all day « on: Yesterday at 08:47:05 PM » you fucking shithouse cunt, you'll get it when I get hold of ya Not a sign of sausage titsyou fucking shithouse cunt, you'll get it when I get hold of ya Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 271



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 271I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:21:10 PM » PULLED UP IN THE BIG BLACK JAG AT 13:45...HAD A PINT.. LOOKED AROUND TILL 14:30...NO DICKHEADS TO BE SEEN... ANOTHER JOB DONE 👍😎👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 271



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 271I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 09:31:32 PM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 09:28:42 PM tell the truth now

You were never In theretell the truth now I THINK YOU WILL FIND I WAS AND I HAVE THE PICS TO PROOVE I WAS OUTSIDE THE FRONT OF IT TODAY WITH ME AND MY CAR... ONLY HAD A PINT BUT ENOUGH TO SEE YOU WERE NOT IN THERE YOU TROLL FRAUD 👎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 329





Posts: 329 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 09:39:09 PM » Are you openly admitting to drink driving? Why would you take a pic outside of Isaacs knowing fine we'll I'm in there? You fucking shithouse, you know fine well I'll slap you about then finger yer missus and choke ya dog out Logged

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 891





Posts: 3 891 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:40:16 PM »



Pic outside? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 329





Posts: 329 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:44:07 PM » please don't finger our lass I was outside with my car I swearplease don't finger our lass Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 538







TMPosts: 13 538 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 PM » HOW ABOUT UPLOADING THE PIC ??? Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 891





Posts: 3 891 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 PM » He canít, heís got no credit on his phone. Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 538







TMPosts: 13 538 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:53:23 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 271



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 271I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 11:00:36 PM » I WAS THERE.. I'M ALWAYS THERE... COZ I'M NOT A GOBSHITE LIKE MOST CUNTS ON ERE 👎 NOW FUCK OFF !!! Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 891





Posts: 3 891 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:11:44 PM » No pictures from inside Lids? Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 538







TMPosts: 13 538 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:18:16 PM »







https://i.ibb.co/G7npk86/IMG-20191223-134719.jpg I GOT A FRIGHT WHEN I OPENED THAT PHOTO !!! « Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:27:58 PM by Tortured_Mind » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 271



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 271I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 11:27:09 PM » Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:11:44 PM No pictures from inside Lids?



WHAT A MONG YOU ARE... THEY WERE TAKEN TODAY AT 2 TODAY OUTSIDE WHEN A CERTAIN TROLL SAID HE WAS GONNA MEET ME 👎 OUTSIDE YA CAN TELL WHAT PUB IT IS.... PHOTOS INSIDE ARE NOT AS EASY TO ID PUBS YOU OTHER TROLL CUNT.... LIKE I SAID I COULD HAVE GOT 4 OF YERS TODAY WITH 1 BAT 👍👊👍 WHAT A MONG YOU ARE... THEY WERE TAKEN TODAY AT 2 TODAY OUTSIDE WHEN A CERTAIN TROLL SAID HE WAS GONNA MEET ME 👎 OUTSIDE YA CAN TELL WHAT PUB IT IS.... PHOTOS INSIDE ARE NOT AS EASY TO ID PUBS YOU OTHER TROLL CUNT.... LIKE I SAID I COULD HAVE GOT 4 OF YERS TODAY WITH 1 BAT 👍👊👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 538







TMPosts: 13 538 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 11:28:56 PM » YOU CERTAINLY LOOK FRIGHTENING !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

CapsDave

Offline



Posts: 3 891





Posts: 3 891 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 11:29:22 PM » Looks like he forgot to pop his teeth in Logged Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.



monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 7 997





Posts: 7 997 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:32:17 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 11:27:09 PM Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 11:11:44 PM No pictures from inside Lids?



WHAT A MONG YOU ARE... THEY WERE TAKEN TODAY AT 2 TODAY OUTSIDE WHEN A CERTAIN TROLL SAID HE WAS GONNA MEET ME 👎 OUTSIDE YA CAN TELL WHAT PUB IT IS.... PHOTOS INSIDE ARE NOT AS EASY TO ID PUBS YOU OTHER TROLL CUNT.... LIKE I SAID I COULD HAVE GOT 4 OF YERS TODAY WITH 1 BAT 👍👊👍

WHAT A MONG YOU ARE... THEY WERE TAKEN TODAY AT 2 TODAY OUTSIDE WHEN A CERTAIN TROLL SAID HE WAS GONNA MEET ME 👎 OUTSIDE YA CAN TELL WHAT PUB IT IS.... PHOTOS INSIDE ARE NOT AS EASY TO ID PUBS YOU OTHER TROLL CUNT.... LIKE I SAID I COULD HAVE GOT 4 OF YERS TODAY WITH 1 BAT 👍👊👍 LIDS IGNORE THE SHITHOUSE CUNTS AND ENJOY CHRIMBO Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 538







TMPosts: 13 538 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 11:47:50 PM » THINK HE WOULD SUIT HIS HAIR BETTER WITH A FRINGE !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Gingerpig

Online



Posts: 499





Glorious Leader





Posts: 499Glorious Leader Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 11:50:42 PM »



dunno why the lad bothers ......just laugh mate Yet strangely the supposed others taunting Lids never even post a piss take picture of him in the poobdunno why the lad bothers ......just laugh mate Logged

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 329





Posts: 329 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 11:57:20 PM » Took a pic from the outside and didn't even come in you fucking shithouse cunt, I was in there on my own until 1530 you fucking fat swine Logged

Tortured_Mind



Online



Posts: 13 538







TMPosts: 13 538 Re: In Isaacs all day « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 11:59:15 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats