December 24, 2019, 10:56:21 PM
buck or blow job
Author
Topic: buck or blow job (Read 645 times)
Jimmy Cooper
buck or blow job
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:27 PM »
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Robbso
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:00:12 PM »
Are you offering your favours to johnny
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:00:45 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jimmy Cooper
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 08:01:39 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 08:00:12 PM
Are you offering your favours to johnny
should have said with a laydee.
Bobupanddown
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:05:28 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:48:27 PM
Depends on the women, some are skilled some are not.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 11:23:55 AM »
Buck
Jimmy Cooper
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:39:45 AM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Today
at 11:23:55 AM
Buck
Tortured_Mind
TM
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:56:50 AM »
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:58:31 AM »
Quote from: TeesvilleMonsoon on
Today
at 11:23:55 AM
Buck
Robbso
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 01:08:25 PM »
The locals said Johnny would buck anything with a pulse. Totally scurrilous and unfounded accusation.
The pulse doesnt matter.
Pervy twat
The pulse doesnt matter.
Pervy twat
Johnny Thunder
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 01:09:00 PM »
Teamboro
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 01:45:50 PM »
Both if possible
Jimmy Cooper
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 01:58:20 PM »
Quote from: Teamboro on
Today
at 01:45:50 PM
Both if possible
always a greedy cunt.do you know what"or" means.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 01:59:48 PM »
Both at the same time if possible.
This really should be asked survey style with hand, bumhole, titjob, belly button and otter options. To name a few.
Wee_Willie
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:53:30 PM »
Is arse to mouth an option?
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #15 on:
Today
at 03:02:27 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on
Today
at 02:53:30 PM
Is arse to mouth an option?
Not according to my wife.
Johnny Thunder
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #16 on:
Today
at 03:11:59 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:02:27 PM
Not according to my
husband
.
CLEM FANDANGO
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 03:17:20 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 03:11:59 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Today
at 03:02:27 PM
Not according to my
husband
.
Naaah. He insists on it.
Snoozy
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #18 on:
Today
at 04:43:00 PM »
Blow job. Less pressure to perform
Sunnyman
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #19 on:
Today
at 04:59:27 PM »
When I was a young buck about town in the early 80s, I picked an old slapper up in the Speakeasy. Back to her place, and she took her false teeth out, and gave me the best gummy blowjob I ever had
Robbso
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 05:15:50 PM »
Bloke I knew years ago was seeing some tart whos husband worked away, she would only give a wank or a blow job cos she didnt want to cheat
Jimmy Cooper
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 05:38:28 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 05:15:50 PM
Bloke I knew years ago was seeing some tart whos husband worked away, she would only give a wank or a blow job cos she didnt want to cheat
got a tidy piece back one night, she wouldn't let me buck her but would give me a blow job, told her I wasn't that type of boy thank you very much.
PoliteDwarf
Not big and not clever
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 05:54:02 PM »
Buck with your current partner, nosh off anyone else. Then it's not really cheating.
Squarewheelbike
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 07:09:38 PM »
Buck, but settle for the latter if she's got the painters in!
TeesvilleMonsoon
Fuck the pope
Re: buck or blow job
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 10:33:41 PM »
Period sex. Youve just gotta get on with it havent you.
