|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.
SHOULD BE KEEPING AN EYE ON YA KIDS WHILE THEIR IN THE POOL 👍
NOT WATCHING YA TABLET 👎
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.
SHOULD BE KEEPING AN EYE ON YA KIDS WHILE THEIR IN THE POOL 👍
NOT WATCHING YA TABLET 👎
Thats the Mrs job not mine. The waters only 50cm deep in the kids pool anyway, that might be a bit deep for you but not for the 5 year old.
NOT HAVING A GO MATE BUT A KID CAN DROWN IN 2 INCHES OF WATER.. GLAD SOMEONE WAS WATCHING 👍👌👍
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEON TROTSKY
|
I only asked if it was any fucking good
Any way fuck off, just watched the first three episodes.
180 MINUTES OF YER LIFE YOU WON'T GET BACK 👎
AND GOD KNOWS YOU NEED THEM MINUTES 😉
|
|
|
|
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
|
|
|
|