December 24, 2019, 06:13:31 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: The witcher  (Read 255 times)
Robbso
Posts: 14 037


« on: Yesterday at 05:52:49 PM »
Whats the verdict if anyones watching it??
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:56:51 PM »
Started, slow burner  :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 271

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:59:21 PM »
FUCKING SHITE  👎

I WOULDN'T BOTHER 👎
BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 413


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:04:56 PM »
How does it connect to the games?
Robbso
Posts: 14 037


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:05:36 PM »
I thought it was a comic
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:07:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 05:59:21 PM
FUCKING SHITE  👎

I WOULDN'T BOTHER 👎
So you watched 5 mins  :lids:
Priv
Posts: 1 287


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:11:31 PM »
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 271

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:14:17 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 07:11:31 PM
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.

SHOULD BE KEEPING AN EYE ON YA KIDS WHILE THEIR IN THE POOL 👍
NOT WATCHING YA TABLET  👎
Priv
Posts: 1 287


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:19:07 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:14:17 PM
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 07:11:31 PM
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.

SHOULD BE KEEPING AN EYE ON YA KIDS WHILE THEIR IN THE POOL 👍
NOT WATCHING YA TABLET  👎

Thats the Mrs job not mine. The waters only 50cm deep in the kids pool anyway, that might be a bit deep for you but not for the 5 year old.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 392


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 07:30:10 PM »
Oy priv lad. We are leaving the fuckin EU so less of this 50cm bollox.




All pounds and inches on here ye cunt.





 mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 802



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:53:04 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 07:30:10 PM
Oy priv lad. We are leaving the fuckin EU so less of this 50cm bollox.




All pounds and inches on here ye cunt.





 mcl

EXAMPLE:

THUNDER CAN NOW ONLY MANAGE TO SUSTAIN THE OCCASIONAL SEMI-ERECTION DUE TO YEARS OF WANKING OVER INDULGENCE. 

THE MOST HE CAN SUMMON ON A GOOD DAY IS NOW ONLY 5/16THS OF AN INCH PROUD.





 :alastair:
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:00:58 PM »
 lost We,ll take your word that Mr Fandango  lost
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 271

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:03:24 PM »
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 07:19:07 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:14:17 PM
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 07:11:31 PM
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.

SHOULD BE KEEPING AN EYE ON YA KIDS WHILE THEIR IN THE POOL 👍
NOT WATCHING YA TABLET  👎

Thats the Mrs job not mine. The waters only 50cm deep in the kids pool anyway, that might be a bit deep for you but not for the 5 year old.

NOT HAVING A GO MATE BUT A KID CAN DROWN IN 2 INCHES OF WATER.. GLAD SOMEONE WAS WATCHING  👍👌👍
monkeyman
Posts: 7 997


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:04:11 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:14:17 PM
Quote from: Priv on Yesterday at 07:11:31 PM
Ive just finished it, been watching it round the pool catching a bit of winter sun. I quite enjoyed it. Killed some time for me while the little one played in the pool. Its definitely worth a watch for me.

SHOULD BE KEEPING AN EYE ON YA KIDS WHILE THEIR IN THE POOL 👍
NOT WATCHING YA TABLET  👎
WELL SAID LIDS  :like:
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 541



« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:07:53 PM »
WOULD IT BE SAFE IN 1 3/4 INCHES ???   
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 802



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:10:04 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:00:58 PM
lost We,ll take your word that Mr Fandango  lost

I also have video. 

If that helps.

 klins
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:16:03 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 09:10:04 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 09:00:58 PM
lost We,ll take your word that Mr Fandango  lost

I also have video. 

If that helps.

 klins

I have no doubt  mcl
Robbso
Posts: 14 037


« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:16:20 PM »
I only asked if it was any fucking good monkey

Any way fuck off, just watched the first three episodes.
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM »
Any good ?  monkey
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 271

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:32:26 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:16:20 PM
I only asked if it was any fucking good monkey

Any way fuck off, just watched the first three episodes.

180 MINUTES OF YER LIFE YOU WON'T GET BACK  👎

AND GOD KNOWS YOU NEED THEM MINUTES  😉
Tortured_Mind
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 541



« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:34:16 PM »
YOU'RE VERY CHATTY THIS EVENING !!!   :lids: :beer:     
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 802



« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:36:33 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 10:19:35 PM
Any good ?  monkey

No it's a very dull watch.

 oleary





Oh sorry... you mean the Witcher.
Robbso
Posts: 14 037


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:32:26 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 10:16:20 PM
I only asked if it was any fucking good monkey

Any way fuck off, just watched the first three episodes.

180 MINUTES OF YER LIFE YOU WON'T GET BACK  👎

AND GOD KNOWS YOU NEED THEM MINUTES  😉

You havent told me a pacemaker joke for a while. Come on then, the floors yours. :lids:
BarnesBoroFC
Posts: 413


« Reply #23 on: Today at 05:13:54 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:05:36 PM
I thought it was a comic

I think it was originally a series of novels
But the video game series has made it popular internationally
