December 24, 2019, 06:23:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Arise Sir...
Author
Topic: Arise Sir... (Read 303 times)
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 946
Arise Sir...
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:19:26 PM »
Nigel Farage
Well deserved and a long time coming
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 293
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:40:09 PM »
👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🍻🍻🍻🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 421
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 07:34:30 PM »
I can see a few lefty cunts actually pegging it with rage if this happens.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 861
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:41:02 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Yesterday
at 07:34:30 PM
I can see a few lefty cunts actually pegging it with rage if this happens.
i'm straight on fmttm if it happens, Donny in the Whitehouse, boris at number ten, funky nige in the lords, what a time to be alive.
melting snowflakes everywhere.
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 946
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:54:16 PM »
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby
When are you going to pull your finger out
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 861
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 08:00:26 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 07:54:16 PM
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby
When are you going to pull your finger out
need a boris one.
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 946
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:57 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 07:54:16 PM
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby
When are you going to pull your finger out
need a boris one.
Amen brother Cooper
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 861
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:27 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 08:05:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 07:54:16 PM
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby
When are you going to pull your finger out
need a boris one.
Amen brother Cooper
careful, some people call me a racist now.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 569
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:16 PM »
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 946
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:41:32 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:20:27 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 08:05:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 08:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on
Yesterday
at 07:54:16 PM
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby
When are you going to pull your finger out
need a boris one.
Amen brother Cooper
careful, some people call me a racist now.
I get called one all the time
i dont lose any sleep
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 658
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 11:17:54 PM »
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 861
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 11:25:52 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 11:17:54 PM
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!
whether you like him or not, (I'm indifferent), he's been the most influential politician of recent times, had the Tories and labour running scared.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 569
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:24 PM »
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 917
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 02:19:33 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 11:17:54 PM
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!
Are those flags of YOUR country killing you mate?
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 658
Re: Arise Sir...
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 06:07:56 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 11:25:52 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on
Yesterday
at 11:17:54 PM
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!
whether you like him or not, (I'm indifferent), he's been the most influential politician of recent times, had the Tories and labour running scared.
Aye, but not in a good way.
Logged
