December 24, 2019, 03:12:14 AM
Author Topic: Arise Sir...  (Read 248 times)
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM »
Nigel Farage
Well deserved and a long time coming  :nige:
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 271

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:40:09 PM »
👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🍻🍻🍻🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 392


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM »
I can see a few lefty cunts actually pegging it with rage if this happens.



 
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 842


The ace face.


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM
I can see a few lefty cunts actually pegging it with rage if this happens.



 
i'm straight on fmttm if it happens, Donny in the Whitehouse, boris at number ten, funky nige in the lords, what a time to be alive. :nige: :ukfist:
melting snowflakes everywhere. :matty: :jowo5: :basil:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM »
 :pope2:   :ukfist:
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby  :pd:

When are you going to pull your finger out  :like:
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 842


The ace face.


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM
:pope2:   :ukfist:
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby  :pd:

When are you going to pull your finger out  :like:
need a boris one. mcl
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:05:57 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM
:pope2:   :ukfist:
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby  :pd:

When are you going to pull your finger out  :like:
need a boris one. mcl
Amen brother Cooper  :like:
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 842


The ace face.


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:20:27 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:05:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM
:pope2:   :ukfist:
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby  :pd:

When are you going to pull your finger out  :like:
need a boris one. mcl
Amen brother Cooper  :like:
careful,  some people call me a racist now. :matty:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 541



« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:22:16 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
mingebag
Posts: 3 944


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:41:32 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:20:27 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:05:57 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM
:pope2:   :ukfist:
A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby  :pd:

When are you going to pull your finger out  :like:
need a boris one. mcl
Amen brother Cooper  :like:
careful,  some people call me a racist now. :matty:

I get called one all the time 
i  dont lose any sleep  monkey
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 654


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 PM »
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 842


The ace face.


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:25:52 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:17:54 PM
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!
whether you like him or not, (I'm indifferent), he's been the most influential politician of recent times, had the Tories and labour running scared. :nige: :ukfist:
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Tortured_Mind
TM
Posts: 13 541



« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 PM »
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Skinz
Posts: 1 917


« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:19:33 AM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:17:54 PM
All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!

Are those flags of YOUR country killing you mate?
