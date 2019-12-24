mingebag

Offline



Posts: 3 944





Posts: 3 944 Arise Sir... « on: Yesterday at 05:19:26 PM »

Well deserved and a long time coming Nigel FarageWell deserved and a long time coming Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 271



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 271I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:40:09 PM » 👍🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧🍻🍻🍻🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧👍 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Johnny Thunder

Offline



Posts: 10 392





Shit Stirring Cunt.





Posts: 10 392Shit Stirring Cunt. Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM »







I can see a few lefty cunts actually pegging it with rage if this happens. Logged Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 23 842





The ace face.





Posts: 23 842The ace face. Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:41:02 PM » Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 07:34:30 PM









I can see a few lefty cunts actually pegging it with rage if this happens.

melting snowflakes everywhere. i'm straight on fmttm if it happens, Donny in the Whitehouse, boris at number ten, funky nige in the lords, what a time to be alive.melting snowflakes everywhere. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 3 944





Posts: 3 944 Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM »

A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby



When are you going to pull your finger out A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed GoldbyWhen are you going to pull your finger out Logged "Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 23 842





The ace face.





Posts: 23 842The ace face. Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:00:26 PM » Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 07:54:16 PM

A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed Goldby



When are you going to pull your finger out

A fucking good Trump avatar is whats needed GoldbyWhen are you going to pull your finger out need a boris one. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 541







TMPosts: 13 541 Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:22:16 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Squarewheelbike

Offline



Posts: 6 654





Posts: 6 654 Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 11:17:54 PM » All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris! Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 23 842





The ace face.





Posts: 23 842The ace face. Re: Arise Sir... « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:25:52 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 11:17:54 PM All that odious toad deserves is a fucking good kicking! See also Trump And Boris!

whether you like him or not, (I'm indifferent), he's been the most influential politician of recent times, had the Tories and labour running scared. whether you like him or not, (I'm indifferent), he's been the most influential politician of recent times, had the Tories and labour running scared. Logged "you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "