Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
December 23, 2019, 07:33:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year  (Read 81 times)
tunstall
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 871


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:56:08 PM »
All the best lads

Bring on 2020

Up The Boro

Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Online Online

Posts: 71 253

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:59:28 PM »
👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍

CHEERS FELLA SAME TO YOU AND YOURS  👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 672


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:05:43 PM »


All the best for 2020.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
mingebag
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 935


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:07:35 PM »
Have a great 2020 all COBers
UTB
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit"  Woodgate 2019
Tommy Cooper
***
Online Online

Posts: 148


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:27:31 PM »
All the very best, UTFB
Logged
just like that
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 795



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:49:24 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Skinz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 914


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:19:26 PM »
  :beer: :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 13 582


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:19:37 PM »


Much Love
Plazmuh
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 387


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:28:06 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Today at 05:49:24 PM



Shitters full.



 






Merry Christmas boys and girls.







 :beer:
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 