December 23, 2019, 06:02:35 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
Author
Topic: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year (Read 53 times)
tunstall
Offline
Posts: 2 871
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
«
on:
Today
at 04:56:08 PM »
All the best lads
Bring on 2020
Up The Boro
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 250
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:59:28 PM »
👍🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻🍻👍
CHEERS FELLA SAME TO YOU AND YOURS 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 672
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:05:43 PM »
All the best for 2020.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
mingebag
Online
Posts: 3 934
Re: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:07:35 PM »
Have a great 2020 all COBers
UTB
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 146
Re: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:27:31 PM »
All the very best, UTFB
Logged
just like that
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 795
Re: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:49:24 PM »
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
