December 25, 2019, 05:03:08 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 297
Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
December 23, 2019, 02:37:19 PM »
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 815
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
December 23, 2019, 02:38:14 PM »
Boro 3 - Uddersfield 1
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 864
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
December 23, 2019, 02:40:20 PM »
2-1 to the Boro
calamity
Posts: 7 960
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
December 23, 2019, 02:42:32 PM »
1-1
RedSteel
Posts: 8 962
UTB
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
December 23, 2019, 02:43:45 PM »
1-1
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 451
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 01:04:24 PM »
1-2 defeat.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Robbso
Posts: 14 063
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 01:05:26 PM »
Gestede fit and roaring to go
0-6
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Posts: 9 777
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 01:21:40 PM »
Udders a bit better than Stoke so we could lose this one 0-2.
But having said that Woody says we're not far off clicking so I'll go 3-0 boro win
Yesterday
at 01:30:10 PM by Jethro Tull
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 297
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 01:58:54 PM »
Gestede fit and roaring to go
0-6
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 297
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 01:59:35 PM »
0 - 0.
Gramsci
Posts: 7 710
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 02:06:00 PM »
2-0 Boro
Is there a league table Jake?
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 911
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 03:37:03 PM »
1 - 0 Boro win and we will all be talking about the play offs
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 297
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 06:46:39 PM »
2-0 Boro
Is there a league table Jake?
http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=112826.300
League Table updates coming before the end of the year.
plazmuh
Posts: 13 585
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 06:49:43 PM »
2 v 0
Flyers Nap
Posts: 6 128
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 07:26:48 PM »
1:1
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 277
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 07:36:43 PM »
Boro 2 Huddersfield 1
monkeyman
Posts: 8 009
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 07:37:09 PM »
BORO 2 TERRIERS 2
Tintin
Posts: 343
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 10:40:58 PM »
Boro 1 v 1 Hudds
mingebag
Posts: 3 947
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 11:04:40 PM »
1 nowt
Another Wingy thunder bastard
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
ccole
Posts: 3 975
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Yesterday
at 11:06:53 PM »
1-1
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 14 008
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Today
at 04:46:39 PM »
2-2
Mind, Doom is right - Ill be looking UP the table if we win
