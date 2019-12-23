Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Your Official Prediction For Our Boxing Day Home Game Versus Huddersfield Town
Jake Andrews
December 23, 2019, 02:37:19 PM
    :mido:    :mido:
CLEM FANDANGO
December 23, 2019, 02:38:14 PM
Boro 3 - Uddersfield 1

 
Holgateoldskool
December 23, 2019, 02:40:20 PM
2-1 to the Boro
calamity
December 23, 2019, 02:42:32 PM
1-1
RedSteel
December 23, 2019, 02:43:45 PM
1-1
Bud Wiser
Yesterday at 01:04:24 PM
1-2 defeat.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Robbso
Yesterday at 01:05:26 PM
Gestede fit and roaring to go :homer:

0-6
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Yesterday at 01:21:40 PM
Udders a bit better than Stoke so we could  lose this one 0-2. :jowo7:
But having said that Woody says we're not far off clicking so I'll go 3-0 boro win  :jowo2:
Jake Andrews
Yesterday at 01:58:54 PM
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 01:05:26 PM
Gestede fit and roaring to go :homer:

0-6


mick    mick    mick
Jake Andrews
Yesterday at 01:59:35 PM
0 - 0.


rava    rava    rava
Gramsci
Yesterday at 02:06:00 PM
2-0 Boro  :jowo5:


Is there a league table Jake?
MF(c) DOOM
Yesterday at 03:37:03 PM
1 - 0 Boro win and we will all be talking about the play offs 
Jake Andrews
Yesterday at 06:46:39 PM
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 02:06:00 PM
2-0 Boro  :jowo5:


Is there a league table Jake?


http://forum.comeonboro.com/index.php?topic=112826.300


League Table updates coming before the end of the year.



:like:    :like:    :like:
plazmuh
Yesterday at 06:49:43 PM
2 v 0

 :homer:
Flyers Nap
Yesterday at 07:26:48 PM
1:1
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Yesterday at 07:36:43 PM
Boro 2 Huddersfield 1
monkeyman
Yesterday at 07:37:09 PM
BORO 2 TERRIERS 2  :jowo9:
Tintin
Yesterday at 10:40:58 PM
Boro 1 v 1 Hudds
mingebag
Yesterday at 11:04:40 PM
1 nowt  :jowo5:
Another Wingy thunder bastard 
ccole
Yesterday at 11:06:53 PM
1-1
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Today at 04:46:39 PM
2-2

Mind, Doom is right - Ill be looking UP the table if we win
