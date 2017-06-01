Welcome,
December 23, 2019, 04:31:51 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BEVINGTON...
Author
Topic: BEVINGTON... (Read 100 times)
LEON TROTSKY
BEVINGTON...
Today
at 02:19:30 PM »
HEAD OF RECRUITMENT AT BORO... THANK FUCK HE IS FUCKING OFF AT THE END OF JAN..... USELESS CUNT 👎👎👎
Jake Andrews
Re: BEVINGTON...
Today
at 02:28:48 PM »
Today
at 02:19:30 PM
HEAD OF RECRUITMENT AT BORO... THANK FUCK HE IS FUCKING OFF AT THE END OF JAN..... USELESS CUNT 👎👎👎
He's gone before then.
Fuck him.
The rest of the cunts can fuck off too.
Robbso
Re: BEVINGTON...
Today
at 04:05:43 PM »
Gingerpig
Re: BEVINGTON...
Today
at 04:24:52 PM »
Not just him the problem though , other people who are supposedly better qualified will have recommended Bola etc , he is more a admin type .
Makes you wonder what happens if the scouting crowd stay & only he goes Gill etc are not covered in any glory either? Is it Director of football time now then?
Or will we spend fuck all ......& sell to balance books?
