Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
December 24, 2019, 04:42:00 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Messi
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Messi (Read 112 times)
dixieland
Offline
Posts: 1 231
Messi
«
on:
Yesterday
at 11:34:13 AM »
Now hit 50 goals again this calendar year for 9th time in last 10 years. In 2013 he only managed 45 goals.
What a player he is & with Ronaldo, got to be the greatest of all time. I can say I was lucky enough to have seen him play twice at the camp now.
Logged
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 302
Superstar
Re: Messi
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:38:08 PM »
Id let him buck our lass and Id wipe his cock for him afterwards
Logged
Priv
Offline
Posts: 1 287
Re: Messi
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:39 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:38:08 PM
Id let him buck our lass and Id wipe his cock for him afterwards
Thats only so you dont have too
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 802
Re: Messi
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:35 PM »
Quote from: Minge on
Yesterday
at 09:38:08 PM
Id let him buck our lass and Id wipe his cock for him afterwards
Would you also do clean up of the "cream pie" with your tongue?
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Minge
Online
Posts: 9 302
Superstar
Re: Messi
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:26:18 AM »
Clem,...calm down
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...